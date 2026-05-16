Where Auburn stands after Friday night's games
AUBURN | No. 4 Auburn’s chances of earning one of the top four spots in the SEC standings and a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament have ended after a 9-7 loss to Georgia Friday night. The Tigers dropped into a three-way for 6th in the league, and would lose the tiebreakers if there was a three-way or four-way tie for fourth after Saturday’s final games.
Auburn can still achieve a top eight seed, which will receive a bye in the SECT, playing its first game on Wednesday. Get the latest on Auburn’s position and current RPI after Friday night’s games…
|PLACE
|TEAM
|RECORD
|GB
|RPI
|1
|UGA
|23-6
|—
|15
|2
|TEX
|18-10
|4.5
|3
|3
|TAMU
|17-11
|5.5
|14
|4
|ALA
|17-12
|6
|8
|4
|FLA
|17-12
|6
|12
|6
|AUB
|16-13
|7
|5
|6
|MSU
|16-13
|7
|10
|6
|ARK
|16-13
|7
|26
|9
|OM
|15-14
|8
|13
|10
|TENN
|14-14
|8.5
|28