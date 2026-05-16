Where Auburn stands after Friday night's games

AUBURN | No. 4 Auburn’s chances of earning one of the top four spots in the SEC standings and a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament have ended after a 9-7 loss to Georgia Friday night. The Tigers dropped into a three-way for 6th in the league, and would lose the tiebreakers if there was a three-way or four-way tie for fourth after Saturday’s final games.

Auburn can still achieve a top eight seed, which will receive a bye in the SECT, playing its first game on Wednesday. Get the latest on Auburn’s position and current RPI after Friday night’s games…