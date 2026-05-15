Where Auburn stands after Thursday night's games
AUBURN | No. 4 Auburn is in a tight battle for one of the top four spots in the SEC standings and a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Tigers dropped into a three-way for 5th after a tight 2-1 loss to Georgia Thursday night, but are still in striking distance of the top four with two games remaining.
Get the latest on Auburn’s position and current RPI after Thursday night’s games…
|PLACE
|TEAM
|RECORD
|GB
|RPI
|1
|UGA
|22-6
|—
|14
|2
|TEX
|17-10
|4.5
|4
|3
|ALA
|17-11
|5
|7
|4
|TAMU
|16-11
|5.5
|15
|5
|AUB
|16-12
|6
|3
|5
|FLA
|16-12
|6
|11
|5
|MSU
|16-12
|6
|10
|8
|ARK
|15-13
|7
|28
|9
|TENN
|14-14
|8
|26
|9
|OM
|14-14
|8
|13