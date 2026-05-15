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Where Auburn stands after Thursday night's games

by: Bryan Matthews45 minutes agoBMattAU

AUBURN | No. 4 Auburn is in a tight battle for one of the top four spots in the SEC standings and a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament. The Tigers dropped into a three-way for 5th after a tight 2-1 loss to Georgia Thursday night, but are still in striking distance of the top four with two games remaining.

Get the latest on Auburn’s position and current RPI after Thursday night’s games…

PLACETEAMRECORDGBRPI
1UGA22-614
2TEX17-104.54
3ALA17-1157
4TAMU16-115.515
5AUB16-1263
5FLA16-12611
5MSU16-12610
8ARK15-13728
9TENN14-14826
9OM14-14813