Which Auburn players and signees were invited to the 2026 MLB Draft Combine

Auburn baseball had three players and four signees invited to participate in the 2026 MLB Draft Combine later this month.

Major League Baseball and USA Baseball announced the full schedule of events and list of participating players Monday. The combine will take place June 23-26 at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Auburn infielders Eric Guevara and Chris Rembert, along with pitcher Alex Petrovic earned invites. Guevara batted .322 this past season with 13 home runs and 55 RBIs. Rembert recorded four home runs and 46 RBIs while batting .343. Petrovic was one of Auburn’s most reliable pitchers this season, pitching to a 10-2 record with 3.21 ERA while recording 92 strikeouts.

Meanwhile, four Auburn signees were also extended an invitation. Two-way player Coleman Borthwick, infielder Jace Mataczynski, right-handed pitcher Ty Tillery and right-handed pitcher AJ Rice are the four Auburn signees invited.

Rembert is Auburn’s highest-rated player according to the MLB Top Baseball Draft Prospects, ranking as the No. 41 top prospect. Two signees rank within the Top 200 — Borthwick is ranked No. 35 and Rice is ranked No. 121.

Out of the 335 draft prospects expected to participate, 195 of them will come from the college level, while 140 will come from the high school ranks. Last year, 82.8% of participants were selected in the MLB Draft according to USA Baseball.

MLB Network will carry exclusive coverage of the MLB Combine, beginning at noon EST on June 23.

The 2026 MLB Draft will be July 11-12 in Philadelphia.