Why Alex Golesh wants Cam Newton, Takeo Spikes and Auburn greats around

From the moment Alex Golesh arrived at Auburn, reconnecting the program with its former players has been a top priority.

That vision was on display Thursday when former Auburn and NFL stars Cam Newton and Takeo Spikes were back around spring practice. For Golesh, though, the real story was not just two Auburn greats returning. It was what their presence says about how Auburn is trying to educate a roster filled with newcomers.

“We’ve made a huge, huge emphasis on getting our former players,” Golesh said. “Jeris McIntyre’s only job here, besides cultivating relationships with high-school coaches in our state and states surrounding us, is to bring back every former player. And that’s from Cam and Takeo, to a walk-on in the ’80s.”

That quote gets to the heart of the approach. With McIntyre helping lead the effort as Director of High School and Alumni Relations, Auburn is intentionally making sure former players are visible inside the building and around practice.

Golesh said that starts with making those players feel valued the moment they return.

“When those guys walk back in this building, with their families and their buddies, they should feel like they built this place — because they did,” Golesh said. “That’s been an emphasis from Day 1 for me.”

From there, the goal becomes education. Auburn brought in more than 40 new players this offseason, and Golesh believes the fastest way to teach them what the program represents is through the men who already lived it.

“We’re trying to expedite the education for the 40-whatever new guys we have here that don’t know what it is to be an Auburn man and to wear the uniform,” Golesh said.

That is why visits from players like Newton and Spikes matter. Golesh said it was “awesome” to have both back this week, noting Newton now feels comfortable enough to stop by in the mornings to work out while players and recruits cross paths with him.

At the same time, Spikes spent the day “literally wandering the halls and talking to anybody who will listen to him,” a perfect example of the kind of organic presence Golesh wants.

And when former players ask how they can help, Golesh keeps the answer simple.

“My answer is the same every time,” Golesh said. “‘Be around.’ They’re like, ‘Well, what do you need help with?’ Be around. Let our players feel your energy.”

Golesh pointed to names like Bo Jackson, Ronnie Brown and Willie Anderson as examples of former players who continue to reach out and ask how they can contribute. His response never changes because he believes the value is in their presence, not in any formal assignment.

That impact was obvious last weekend when Auburn hosted more than 220 former players at practice.

“You talk about energy at practice — those dudes brought energy at practice, and it was incredible,” Golesh said. “It’s incredible for our players to meet them.”

For Golesh, that is the bigger mission. He wants the program to use its own history to teach the next team what it means to carry it forward.