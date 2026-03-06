Why Chris Low believes Tim Banks could be difference-maker for Auburn

On3 Sports’ Chris Low recently highlighted assistants around the country who could have a major impact in 2026 and one of the names he singled out was Tim Banks, Auburn’s new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach under Alex Golesh.

BANKS COULD STRENGTHEN AUBURN’S DEFENSE

Low pointed directly to Banks as a key addition to Auburn’s defensive staff. Here is his full assessment of Banks:

“First-year Auburn coach Alex Golesh and Banks worked together at Tennessee for two years from 2021-22, and with DJ Durkin hanging around to again coordinate the defense, adding another SEC coaching veteran like Banks will only strengthen the Tigers’ defensive staff. Banks was fired at Tennessee last season after the Vols struggled to stop people, but his 2024 defense was elite and the chief reason Tennessee made the playoff. Banks’ 2024 defense held 11 of its 12 regular-season opponents under 20 points. Banks takes over a safety room that should be one of the strengths of the team in 2026. Kaleb Harris, Sylvester Smith and Eric Winters all have star potential.”

The key takeaway from Low’s analysis is that Banks brings SEC experience and a proven defensive track record, particularly from Tennessee’s playoff season in 2024. Pairing him with Durkin gives Auburn another veteran defensive voice while allowing Banks to focus heavily on a talented safety group.

In short, Low’s argument is that Auburn’s defensive staff becomes deeper and more experienced with Banks in the building, which could help stabilize the unit during Golesh’s first season.

RELATED: BANKS REUNITES WITH GOLESH, WANTS ‘TOUGH AND SMART’ SAFETIES

OTHER NOTABLE ASSISTANTS TO WATCH

Low also highlighted several other assistants around the country who could shape the 2026 season:

Adrian Klemm (Alabama OL coach): Tasked with rebuilding Alabama’s rushing attack after the Tide finished near the bottom nationally in rushing.

Rich Bisaccia (Clemson special teams): A longtime NFL special teams expert brought in to fix Clemson’s struggling units. Also a former Auburn assistant (for about 30 seconds).

Brennan Marion (Colorado OC): Known for the “Go-Go offense,” expected to revive Colorado’s running game.

Charlie Weis Jr. (LSU OC): One of the youngest and most respected offensive playcallers in the sport.

Bobby Petrino (North Carolina OC): Brought in by Bill Belichick to rebuild a struggling Tar Heels offense. Another former Auburn assistant.

Will Muschamp (Texas DC): A veteran SEC defensive mind returning to Texas to elevate the Longhorns defense. And another former Auburn assistant on two different occasions.

Gary Patterson (USC DC): The Hall of Fame coach tasked with taking USC’s defense to another level.

Low also listed several additional assistants worth watching in a secondary group, including Chip Kelly (Northwestern OC), Jim Knowles (Tennessee DC), Kendal Briles (South Carolina OC), and Arthur Smith (Ohio State OC).

The bottom line is Low believes Banks is one of the assistants nationally who could make a tangible difference in 2026, particularly because Auburn already has experienced leadership on defense and a talented safety room for him to develop.