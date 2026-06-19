Why ESPN's Tom Luginbill is high on Auburn QB Byrum Brown entering 2026

Auburn enters the 2026 season with plenty of questions surrounding a new coaching staff, new systems and a roster full of fresh faces.

At quarterback, however, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill believes the Tigers have one of the SEC’s better options in Byrum Brown.

Luginbill recently placed Brown among the top quarterbacks in the conference, citing both his playmaking ability and the experience he brings to an Auburn team undergoing significant change.

“I think he’s in the top five or six. I’m making that assessment having broadcasted two of his games last fall and how he can take over a game,” Luginbill said on Thursday during an interview with The Next Round.

While Brown’s game may not always look polished, Luginbill emphasized that effectiveness matters more than aesthetics.

“Now I’ll tell you guys and Auburn fans have seen it, I’ve seen all the social media clutter about it: it ain’t pretty. He ain’t a guy that you’re going to put up in a room on tape and say this is what the purity of the passer looks like. That is not Byrum Brown,” Luginbill said.

“Byrum Brown is a point A to point B, get it done, doesn’t matter what it looks like, ball goes where it’s supposed to go type of guy.”

Brown’s ability as a runner is another reason Luginbill is so high on him entering the season.

“And on top of that, he’s a dynamic, physical force as a runner. He is all of 6’3 235 and is a load to handle.”

After redshirting at South Florida in 2022, Brown became the Bulls’ starting quarterback when Alex Golesh arrived in 2023. During his career at USF, he threw for 7,690 yards and 61 touchdowns while adding 2,265 rushing yards and 31 more scores on the ground.

Brown is one of 11 players in NCAA history to tally over 3,000 passing yards and over 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.

“He’s tough as nails,” offensive coordinator Joel Gordon said this spring. “He’s full of grit and he’s a great competitor.”

To back up Luginbill’s opinion, USA Today recently drafted the league’s quarterbacks and Brown was the fifth quarterback taken. Trinidad Chambliss, Arch Manning, Gunner Stockton and Sam Leavitt are generally viewed as the SEC’s top four quarterbacks in some order. Marcel Reed and John Mateer are right there in the mix as well.

Beyond the physical traits, Luginbill believes Brown’s familiarity with Golesh and the offensive staff will provide one of Auburn’s biggest advantages this offseason.

“That combined with the experience that he brings is invaluable,” Luginbill said.

“The experience combined with the knowledge of the coaching staff, how they want things relayed, how they want them coached, having his guys on the field during OTAs, being an extra coach in the building, knowing what the staff wants and him getting it right, I think that creates huge advantages during the summer and heading into fall camp.”

That experience stands out even more in an era of constant roster movement and transfer portal turnover. Brown already knows the offense, understands the expectations and can help bring teammates along as Auburn continues to build under Golesh.

“That’s something that in today’s world with roster turnover, transfer, a bunch of new faces and new guys, if your quarterback is already entrenched and engrained in what it is that you want to do, to me, that is invaluable right now.”

For Auburn, the hope is that Brown’s experience, leadership and playmaking ability can help accelerate the transition into the Golesh era.

Brown’s comments this spring may best capture his value: “I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”