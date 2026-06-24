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Wide receiver Duke Smith no longer at Auburn

Bryan Matthews@BMattAU
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duke 1200 jg 4-23-26
Auburn WR Duke Smith during the A-Day game in 2026 (Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com).

AUBURN | Duke Smith is no longer with Auburn’s football team.

The redshirt freshman wide receiver has been removed from the roster, a team spokesperson confirmed. No further details are available at this time.

Smith played in four games at receiver and special team last season, but didn’t record a catch. He redshirted and was coming off a strong spring, which saw him getting extensive work with the second-team offense.

Smith signed with Auburn out of Southside Selma High School in Selma, Ala., in the 2025 class. He was a rated a four-star and the nation’s No. 2 athlete.

His brother, redshirt freshman wide receiver Erick Smith, remains part of the team.

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