1996 Gators ranked 6th-best team of the '90s

This week, “The Athletic is looking back at college sports in the 1990s and how much has changed since then.” As part of the series, Stewart Mandel ranked who he considers the best 15 college football teams of that decade.

The Steve Spurrier-coached Florida Gators of 1996 came in at No. 6.

Wrote Mandel of that heralded UF team:

“AP All-Americans: QB Danny Wuerffel, WRs Ike Hilliard and Reidel Anthony, C Jeff Mitchell

Signature wins: vs. No. 3 Florida State (52-20 in the Sugar Bowl), at No. 9 Tennessee (35-29), vs. No. 11 Alabama (45-30), vs. No. 12 LSU (56-13), vs. No. 24 Auburn (51-10).

This season was the apex of Steve Spurrier’s swashbuckling Fun ‘n’ Gun offense, with Heisman winner Wuerffel throwing for 3,625 yards and 39 touchdowns. The Gators built a 35-0 first-half lead on rival Tennessee before Peyton Manning rallied to make it a respectable final score. Florida nearly cost itself a national title with a 24-21 loss to rival Florida State on Nov. 30, but the Gators avenged themselves in the Sugar Bowl by hanging 52 on Bobby Bowden’s Noles, their seventh game scoring 50-plus points.

The 1996 Gators claimed the first national championship in program history. Along the way, Florida won the SEC Championship Game for the fourth straight year. The season prior, UF had reached the national championship game but was destroyed by No. 1 Nebraska.

Which five teams finished ahead of the Gators on Mandel’s list? Here’s a look, followed by his words:

5. 1994 Penn State (12-0)

AP All-Americans: QB Kerry Collins, RB Ki-Jana Carter, WR Bobby Engram, TE Kyle Brady, G Jeff Hartings

Signature wins: vs. No. 11 Oregon (38-20 in the Rose Bowl), at No. 12 Michigan (31-24), vs. No. 13 USC (38-14), vs. No. 14 Ohio State (63-14)

4. 1993 Florida State (12-1)

AP All-Americans: QB Charlie Ward, DE Derrick Alexander, LB Derrick Brooks, CB Corey Sawyer

Signature wins: vs. No. 3 Nebraska (18-16 in the Orange Bowl), at No. 5 Florida (33-21), vs. No. 15 Miami (28-10), at No. 19 North Carolina (33-7), vs. No. 23 Clemson (57-0)

3. 1991 Miami (12-0)

AP All-Americans: T Leon Searcy, DE Rusty Medearis, LB Darrin Smith, DB Darryl Williams, K Carlos Huerta

Signature wins: vs. No. 3 Penn State (26-20), at No. 4 Florida State (17-16), vs. No. 15 Nebraska (22-0 in the Orange Bowl)

2. 1991 Washington (12-0)

AP All-Americans: WR Mario Bailey, OT Lincoln Kennedy, DL Steve Emtman, LB Dave Hoffmann

Signature wins: vs. No. 6 Michigan (34-14 in the Rose Bowl), at No. 8 Cal (24-17), at No. 15 Nebraska (36-21), vs. No. 19 UCLA (21-10), at No. 22 Stanford (42-7)

1. 1995 Nebraska (12-0)

AP All-Americans: QB Tommie Frazier, C Aaron Graham, DE Jared Tomich, DE Grant Wistrom, LB Terrell Farley

Signature wins: No. 2 Florida (62-24 in the Fiesta Bowl), at No. 5 Colorado (44-21), vs. No. 7 Kansas State (49-25), at No. 9 Kansas (41-3).

1996 Florida Gators results