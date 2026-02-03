2 Gators earn preseason All-American honors from Baseball America

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 Preseason All-America teams were revealed on Tuesday by Baseball America and a pair of junior right-handed pitchers for the Florida Gators were included. Friday ace Liam Peterson was named to the first team, while reliever Luke McNeillie made the second team.

Peterson is on Baseball America’s Preseason College Pitcher of the Year Watch List, while sophomore infielder Brendan Lawson named to the Preseason College Player of the Year Watch List. Sophomore righty Aidan King received a second-team Preseason All-American nod from D1Baseball last month.

McNeillie’s second-team honor as a reliever marked the first All-America recognition of his career, while Peterson hauled in his second first-team starting pitcher accolade of the preseason, along with D1Baseball.

Peterson was ranked 20th nationally and fifth in the SEC last season with 12.5 strikeouts per nine – the third-highest, single-season rate in program history. Considered one of top pitchers for the 2026 MLB Draft, he logged an 8-4 record, 4.28 ERA, .250 batting average against and 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio as a sophomore.

McNeille, who will likely be the Sunday starter or a multi-inning relief ace in 2026, made a team-high 28 appearances last year with two starts and a 5-4 record. He held opposing hitters to a .230 batting average while working to a 4.82 ERA and one save, finishing with 9.9 strikeouts per nine and a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Lawson earned Freshman All-America honors in 2025 after slashing .317/.417/.522 for a .939 OPS in 61 appearances (60 starts). He hit 10 homers and 14 doubles on the season, ranking second on the team in RBI (61), multi-RBI games (15) and multi-hit games (23) while seeing action at first, second and third base.

The Gators are currently in week four of preseason practice, with all practices and scrimmages free to attend and open to the public at Condron Family Ballpark. No. 13 Florida opens up the 2026 season at home on Feb. 13 with the first contest of a three-game series against UAB.

2026 Preseason All-America Honors for Florida Gators

RHP Liam Peterson – 2x First Team (Baseball America, Perfect Game), Preseason College Pitcher of the Year Watch List (Baseball America)

RHP Aidan King – Second Team (D1Baseball)

INF Brendan Lawson – Preseason College Player of the Year Watch List (Baseball America)

RHP Luke McNeillie – Second Team (Baseball America)

