2 Florida Gators switch to No. 1, other jersey changes for 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After no players wore No. 1 last season, a pair of Florida Gators will rock the number this year. Sophomore wide receiver Vernell Brown III and senior safety Bryce Thortnon have switched to No. 1 for 2026.

Brown III was the team’s leading receiver as a true freshman with 40 catches for 512 yards, while Thornton finished second on the team with 56 tackles, made an interception had a scoop-and-score for a touchdown.

Brown III previously wore No. 8, while Thornton has been in 18 the past three years. Brown III earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, marking a first in program history.

Brown III also served as UF’s primary returner with 11 punt returns for 139 yards and seven kickoff returns for 122 yards. He ranked fifth in the nation among true freshmen and second among true freshmen wide receivers in all-purpose yards with 773 yards.

Sophomore JACK Jayden Woods, who also received Freshman All-SEC honors, has also switched from No. 15 to 0. Woods registered 28 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, three QB hurries, a pick, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. is now No. 9 after wearing 17 last year. Jones Jr. appeared in two games as a true freshman, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 35 passing.

