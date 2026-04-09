2 Gators back, 2 more questionable for series at No. 4 Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators relayed good news on the injury front Thursday with their initial availability report for the upcoming series at No. 4 Georgia. UF gets a pair of players back against the Bulldogs, including one of their pitchers after losing Jackson Barberi to an injury.

Redshirt senior reliver Ricky Reeth and freshman infielder Colton Schwarz have been cleared to play vs. UGA. Reeth hasn’t pitched since Feb. 28 against Miami with shoulder injury, while Schwarz last played in the Arkansas series, during which he suffered an apparent back injury.

Two more starters for the Gators, sophomore shortstop Brendan Lawson and senior outfielder Blake Cyr, are both listed as questionable for the Georgia series. Lawson has been out since the second game of the Ole Miss series due to an illness, while Cyr missed the series finale against the Rebels with a concussion.

Florida will be without two players this weekend in Barberi and freshman outfielder Cash Strayer. Barberi is sidelined for 3-4 weeks with an oblique injury he suffered against Ole Miss, while Strayer is out for 3-4 weeks with a fracture in his right hand.

UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan revealed last Friday that he had considered moving Barberi into a starting role prior to his injury.

“We’re throwing around the idea of Barberi maybe starting, and hopefully this injury isn’t serious, because some of these injuries are just, they’re starting to mount up,” O’Sullivan said. “And it’s pretty frustrating to be honest with you.”

Fortunately for the Gators, they will have Reeth available in the bullpen this weekend. The Bulldogs will be without a pair of right-handed pitchers in graduate Mason Kosowick and junior Brad Pruett.

First pitch between Florida and Georgia is on Friday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Florida Gators availability report

Player Position Status Brendan Lawson IF Questionable Colton Schwarz IF Questionable Jackson Barberi P Out Cash Strayer OF Out

Georgia Bulldogs availability report

Player Position Status Brad Pruett P Out Mason Kosowick P Out

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