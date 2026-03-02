2 Florida players will be limited to start spring ball

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators hold their first spring practice on Tuesday, and a pair of key players will be limited to open camp. Senior defensive end Kamran James and redshirt freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson are both dealing with injuries heading into the spring, Gators Online has learned.

James had offseason surgery on his right shoulder and will be non-contact in practice. He appeared in all 12 games last season and played 402 snaps, finishing the year with 44 tackles, 4.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks.

Wilson is on the mend with a right foot injury, according to sources. He will be limited to start spring ball. Wilson had season-ending surgery on his right foot last year and redshirted. He’s currently dealing with a different right foot injury that is not long term, sources said.

Wilson earned a redshirt as a true freshman. He started in all four of his appearances before suffering his injury in the Georgia game. He finished the year with 12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson decided to re-sign for Florida despite being pursued by other schools after the coaching change.

“Dallas, a little trickier,” UF coach Jon Sumrall said of retaining Wilson. “I felt like everybody was kind of trying to pick at him. He never went in the portal.”

Wilson had a record-setting performance in his UF debut against No. 9 Texas. He caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in Florida’s 29-21 win.

Wilson set the program record for yards, receptions and scores by a true freshman in their first career start. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

“Staying still where my hat was already laid, staying home with the Gators,” Wilson told Scott Carter of FloridaGators.com regarding his return. “It feels good to go through it every day, seeing the challenges ahead of you every day, and going at it with your head down. I was hurt last year, but I did get to play those games, and I was very blessed to do that. This year is revenge for me, and I’m ready to go after it. I’m going to give a lot of juice, a lot of courage, a lot of physicality. I want to tear my side of the ball up.”

