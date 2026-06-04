2 more Florida Gators players enter the transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Two more Florida Gators entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The latest departures are redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Christian Rodriguez and redshirt freshman infielder Kolt Myers.

Rodriguez saw his role decrease in 2026, making just three appearances and pitching 1.1 innings with two strikeouts, three hits, two walks and two runs earned. He will have two years of eligibility and redshirted as a true freshman due to injury.

Rodriguez made 22 relief appearances for the Gators in 2025, posting a 1-0 record and a 5.32 ERA while securing one save. He limited opposing hitters to a .261 batting average and struck out 31 batters against 11 walks in 23.2 innings pitched.

Rodriguez was a highly-touted recruit out of high school. He earned 2023 MaxPreps National Player of the Year as a senior, going 12-0 backed by a 0.69 ERA, .109 BAA and 117 strikeouts in 70.2 innings. He was also the 2023 Perfect Game National Pitcher of the Year and 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Baseball, helping power Marjory Stoneman Douglas to a 2023 Class 7A State Championship.

Myers, who redshirted in 2025, played in 22 games this season and batted .185 with 15 hits and 3 RBI. He had a .936 fielding percentage with 25 putouts.

Myers helped St. John’s Country Day to its first state title in school history in 2024 state title, slashing .305 with two homers, 22 RBI and 17 stolen bases.

UF now has five outgoing transfers with Rodriguez and Myers, joining lefty McCall Biemiller and right-handed pitchers Matthew Jenkins and Cooper Moss.

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