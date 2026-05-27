2 UF softball players named NFCA All-Americans

After helping lead the Florida Gators to a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and Super Regionals appearance, two Florida Gators have been named National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Americans. They are centerfielder Taylor Shumaker and pitcher Keagan Rothrock.

Shumaker was a second-team selection; Rothrock was tabbed for the third team.

Shumaker, a sophomore, was a first-team choice as a freshman in 2025. Rothrock, a junior, also was a third-team choice in 2024.

Shumaker was one of the top hittters in the country. She led UF with a .445 batting average. Per UF, that is the second-highest single-season mark in program history. Additionally, she was tops on the team in doubles (19), walks (47), hits (93), on-base percentage (.544), and multi-hit games (31). Shumaker was second nationally with a program-record 92 runs, and currently is fourth in total hits.

Rothrock had her second 30-win season with the Florida Gators

Due to Florida’s lack of depth in the circle, Rothrock had a lot on her shoulders in 2026. And she delivered a 30-7 record. That was her second 30-win season as a Gator.

She led UF in ERA (2.52), appearances (40), complete games (20), innings pitched (209.1), strikeouts (185), shutouts (6) and saves (5). Against SEC competition, Rothrock tied for the league lead in wins (13), led the SEC in innings (102.1), was second in starts (16) and sixth in strikeouts (74).

Rothrock is third in the country in wins, fifth in appearances and games started, ninth in innings pitched and ninth in saves. She threw the third no-hitter of her career and first in SEC play at No. 25 South Carolina on April 10. For that, she earned NFCA, SEC and Softball America Pitcher of the Week honors.

Per UF, “Florida has now produced 32 players who have earned 59 All-America honors. Of those, 31 players and 58 honors have come under (Coach) Tim Walton.”