2026 DB Eric Parks commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed a commitment from 2026 Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Technical safety Eric Parks. He is a former Florida Atlantic commit who announced his decision on Thursday evening.

According to a program source, the 6-foot, 190-pound Parks is joining Florida as a preferred walk-on. He is also a former teammate of Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson.

Schools that offered Parks include South Florida, Wake Forest, Southern Miss, Toledo, UConn, Liberty, Florida International, Buffalo and Jacksonville State. He finished the 2025 season with 31 tackles (17 solo), three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting services, Parks is a 3-star prospect and the 162nd-ranked safety.

