3 Florida Gators earn All-SEC honors from league coaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A trio of Florida Gators have named to the All-SEC team for the 2025-26 season. The league unveiled its men’s basketball post season awards Monday as selected by the SEC’s head coaches.

UF juniors Alex Condon, Rueben Chineylu and Thomas Haugh earned All-SEC honors after helping lead the No. 4 Gators (25-6, 16-2 SEC) to their first regular season conference championship since 2014.

Haugh was named first-team All-SEC and leads Florida in scoring at 17.2 points per game. He lost out on the SEC Player of the Year award, which went to Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. Haugh could still earn All-American honors.

Chinyelu, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, made the second-team All-SEC team. He averages a double-double with 11.4 points and 11.7 rebounds, which leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 nationally.

This is Condon’s third time receiving a postseason award from the league after SEC All-Freshman honors and third-team All-SEC honors last season. He averages 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

