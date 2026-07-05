UF leads all schools with 3 players on USA Collegiate National Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — USA Baseball finalized the 28-man roster for the 2026 Collegiate National Team on Sunday. The Florida Gators lead all schools with three players selected.

UF right-handed pitchers Jackson Barberi, Aidan King and Joshua Whritenour made the team and will compete in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship at Taichung City Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taichung City, Taiwan, from July 11-15.

The 2026 roster was determined after 11 days of workouts, practices and intrasquad scrimmages in North Carolina and Virginia. King, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, participated in last year’s Collegiate National Team Training Camp, while Whritenour attended the 2023 Prospect Development Pipeline League.

Overall, 21 schools and five conferences are represented on the 2026 Collegiate National Team roster. The SEC boasts 15 athletes on the roster to lead all conferences, followed by the Big Ten with six, the Big 12 with four, the ACC with two and the Sun Belt Conference with one. Auburn, Mississippi State and Texas have two players apiece along with Oregon and UCLA.

The World Collegiate Baseball Championship format will feature five days of games, with three days of pool play followed by the semifinals and medal games. Team USA opens pool play July 11 against Korea at 12:30 a.m. ET, will face Chinese Taipei on July 12 at 6:30 a.m. ET and then play Japan on July 13 at 12:30 a.m. ET. The semifinals are scheduled for July 14 and the finals, which will consist of gold- and bronze-medal games, will be held July 15.

2026 USA Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name – Position – School)

Jackson Barberi – RHP – Florida

Tanner Bradley – RHP – Oregon

Kolby Branch – INF – Georgia

Tague Davis – INF – Louisville

Hogan Denny – UTL – Indiana

Chase Fralick – C/1B – Auburn

*Trent Grindlinger – UTL – Tennessee

Landon Hairston – OF – Arizona State

Grayden Harris – LHP – Southern Miss.

Luke Harrison – LHP – Texas

Easton Hawk – RHP – UCLA

Walker Hooks – LHP – Ole Miss

Rett Johnson – OF – NC State

Andrew Johnson – RHP – Southern Cal

Gavin Kelly – UTL – West Virginia

Aidan King – RHP – Florida

Ethan Lund – LHP – Oklahoma State

*Ryan McPherson – RHP – Mississippi State

Wylan Moss – RHP – UCLA

Anthony Pack Jr. – OF – Texas

*Nico Partida – INF – Texas A&M

Derrick Pitts – OF – Cincinnati

Jackson Sanders – LHP – Auburn

Will Sanford – RHP – Oregon

JD Stein – INF – South Carolina

Tomas Valincius – LHP – Mississippi State

Ryker Waite – INF – Vanderbilt

Joshua Whritenour – RHP – Florida

* denotes USA Baseball alum

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