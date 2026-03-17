4 Florida Gators earn recognition from the coaches' association

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators men’s basketball program had a quartet of honorees on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District honors, announced on Tuesday. It’s one of multiple postseason accolades for UF.

Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh all earned first-team All-District and Todd Golden earned District Coach of the Year for the Southeast District, which encompasses all Division I teams in the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Haugh was also named to the AP All-America third team on Tuesday and Chinyelu was included as an honorable mention. The top-seeded Gators open NCAA Tournament play in Tampa on Friday, facing Lehigh or Prairie View A&M at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.

NABC Southeast District Honors

Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida

First Team

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Alex Condon, Florida

Keyshawn Hall, Auburn

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Malik Reneau, Miami

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Second Team

Jadin Booth, Samford

Tre Donaldson, Miami

Thomas Dowd, Troy

Wes Enis, South Florida

Themus Fulks, UCF

Chaze Harris, South Alabama

Aden Holloway, Alabama

Cameron Hunter, Central Arkansas

Kamrin Oriol, North Florida

Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State

Florida Gators postseason accolades

Todd Golden:

SEC Coach of the Year (SEC)

SEC Coach of the Year (AP)

SEC Coach of the Year (USA Today)

Coach of the Year (NABC Southeast District)

Thomas Haugh:

Second-team All-America honors (The Sporting News)

Second-team All-America honors (AP)

First team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-SEC honors (AP)

First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

Rueben Chinyelu:

Defensive Player of the Year (Field of 68)

All-America honorable mention (AP)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (SEC)

SEC Defensive Player of the Year (USA Today)

SEC All-Defensive Team

SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

First-team All-SEC honors (AP)

First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)

Second-team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

Alex Condon:

Second-team All-SEC honors (AP)

Third-team All-SEC honors (SEC)

First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)

Urban Klavzar:

SEC Sixth Man of the Year

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