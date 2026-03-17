4 Florida Gators earn recognition from the coaches' association
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators men’s basketball program had a quartet of honorees on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Division I All-District honors, announced on Tuesday. It’s one of multiple postseason accolades for UF.
Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh all earned first-team All-District and Todd Golden earned District Coach of the Year for the Southeast District, which encompasses all Division I teams in the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas.
Haugh was also named to the AP All-America third team on Tuesday and Chinyelu was included as an honorable mention. The top-seeded Gators open NCAA Tournament play in Tampa on Friday, facing Lehigh or Prairie View A&M at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.
NABC Southeast District Honors
Coach of the Year: Todd Golden, Florida
First Team
Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
Alex Condon, Florida
Keyshawn Hall, Auburn
Thomas Haugh, Florida
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Izaiyah Nelson, South Florida
Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama
Malik Reneau, Miami
Meleek Thomas, Arkansas
Second Team
Jadin Booth, Samford
Tre Donaldson, Miami
Thomas Dowd, Troy
Wes Enis, South Florida
Themus Fulks, UCF
Chaze Harris, South Alabama
Aden Holloway, Alabama
Cameron Hunter, Central Arkansas
Kamrin Oriol, North Florida
Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State
Florida Gators postseason accolades
Todd Golden:
SEC Coach of the Year (SEC)
SEC Coach of the Year (AP)
SEC Coach of the Year (USA Today)
Coach of the Year (NABC Southeast District)
Thomas Haugh:
Second-team All-America honors (The Sporting News)
Second-team All-America honors (AP)
First team All-SEC honors (SEC)
First-team All-SEC honors (AP)
First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)
First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)
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Rueben Chinyelu:
Defensive Player of the Year (Field of 68)
All-America honorable mention (AP)
SEC Defensive Player of the Year (SEC)
SEC Defensive Player of the Year (USA Today)
SEC All-Defensive Team
SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year
First-team All-SEC honors (AP)
First-team All-SEC honors (USA Today)
Second-team All-SEC honors (SEC)
First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)
Alex Condon:
Second-team All-SEC honors (AP)
Third-team All-SEC honors (SEC)
First-team All-District (NABC Southeast)
Urban Klavzar:
SEC Sixth Man of the Year
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