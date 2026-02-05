4 Florida Gators named to SEC Baseball Preseason All-SEC Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Four Florida Gators have been named to the 2026 SEC Baseball Preseason All-SEC Team. The group was announced Thursday and voted on by the league’s 16 head coaches.

UF juniors Liam Peterson (starting pitcher) and Luke McNeillie (relief pitcher) made the Preseason All-SEC first team, while sophomores Brendan Lawson (third base) and Aidan King (starting pitcher) earned second-team honors.

No. 13 Florida opens up the 2026 season at home on Feb. 13 with the first contest of a three-game series against UAB.

Florida Gators on Preseason All-SEC Team

SP – Liam Peterson – First Team

RP – Luke McNeillie – First Team

3B – Brendan Lawson – Second Team

SP – Aidan King – Second Team

Peterson was ranked 20th nationally and fifth in the SEC last season with 12.5 strikeouts per nine – the third-highest, single-season rate in program history. Considered one of top pitchers for the 2026 MLB Draft, he logged an 8-4 record, 4.28 ERA, .250 batting average against and 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio as a sophomore.

McNeille, who will likely be the Sunday starter or a multi-inning relief ace in 2026, made a team-high 28 appearances last year with two starts and a 5-4 record. He held opposing hitters to a .230 batting average while working to a 4.82 ERA and one save, finishing with 9.9 strikeouts per nine and a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Lawson earned Freshman All-America honors in 2025 after slashing .317/.417/.522 for a .939 OPS in 61 appearances (60 starts). He hit 10 homers and 14 doubles on the season, ranking second on the team in RBI (61), multi-RBI games (15) and multi-hit games (23) while seeing action at first, second and third base.

King earned Freshman All-American in 2025 and set a program record with four SEC weekly honors. He posted the lowest ERA (2.58) by a Gator across a full season since Brady Singer in 2018 (2.55). King had a 7-2 record, .213 batting average against, 9.7 strikeouts per nine and 3.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

2026 Preseason All-America Honors for Florida

RHP Liam Peterson – 2x First Team (Baseball America, Perfect Game), Preseason College Pitcher of the Year Watch List (Baseball America)

RHP Aidan King – Second Team (D1Baseball)

INF Brendan Lawson – Preseason College Player of the Year Watch List (Baseball America)

RHP Luke McNeillie – Second Team (Baseball America)

