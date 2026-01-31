4 Florida Gators set to play in the Panini Senior Bowl on Saturday

The Florida Gators have four former starters set to play in the Panini Senior Bowl on Saturday. The quartet marks the eighth time in program history that four or more Gators have participated in the nation’s premier all-star game.

Formerly sponsored by Reese’s, this year’s Panini Senior Bowl features Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks, offensive tackle Austin Barber, center Jake Slaughter and EDGE Tyreak Sapp. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Banks, who appeared in just three games last year due to injury, has been a standout in practice this week. He had a breakout season in 2024, finishing with career-highs in tackles (21), sacks (4.5) and forced fumbles (two).

Slaughter is Florida’s top prospect on offense. He served as the team’s starting center for the last three years. Slaughter was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy this season and earned first-team All-America honors in 2024.

Like Slaughter, Barber has been a multi-year starter for the Gators at left tackle. He made 38 starts in his career and logged a team-high 750 offensive snaps last season. Barber also led Florida with a 90.0 run block grade per PFF.

Sapp led the team in 2024 with a 90.0 PFF grade, the highest by a Florida defender since Jonathan Greenard in 2019 (90.5). He finished his career with 124 tackles, 10 sacks, 21.5 TFL, four forced fumbles and 72 pressures.

About the Panini Senior Bowl

The Panini Senior Bowl is widely recognized as the premier college football all-star game. For more than 76 years, Mobile, Ala., has proudly hosted this historic event, the longest continually running all-star game in football. Each year, the Senior Bowl draws more than 900 NFL personnel-including decision-makers from all 32 teams-and over 1,100 members of the national media.

The 2025 NFL Draft featured 106 Senior Bowl alumni, accounting for 40% of all selections. At the start of the NFL season, 561 former Senior Bowl players appeared on initial 53-man rosters, representing one-third of the entire NFL and 23 former players appeared on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list. Fans can catch all the game-day action live on NFL Network or on the SiriusXM app.

