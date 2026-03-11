4-star ATH Tramond Collins commits to Florida, rejoins the 2027 class

The hype around the Florida Gators program under new head coach Jon Sumrall continues to rise this spring. The staff has impressed visitors already this spring, and the 2027 class is slowly building. UF took its next step forward this cycle by adding Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins as commitment No. 3 to the 2027 class.

This addition brings Collins, who was previously committed to the Florida Gators, back to the class.

Florida’s new staff worked hard to get Collins back

Tramond Collins originally committed to the Florida Gators when Billy Napier was the head coach. He stuck with that pledge through UF’s coaching change, but decided to open the process up after Coach Sumrall was hired. Florida’s new staff didn’t flinch. They just went to work and quickly made him a priority.

Those efforts continued all the way to his decision to pull the trigger.

“They’re just in contact with me and stay in contact with me. They reach out literally every day to make sure I’m good. [Florida will] call, they’ve come by my school, and they came to my basketball game back in January. They just show a lot of love and a lot of support. That’s what has them in the picture. Every time I go up there, they show me love.”

Florida wide receivers coach Marcus Davis was a large help in adding Tramond Collins back to the 2027 class. However, Jon Sumrall was just as involved. The time Sumrall poured into his recruitment paved the way for Collins to rejoin the class.

“It means a lot to see how involved he is with me, and it shows me how much he cares about me. He recruits me hard, and he tells and shows me how much they need me to be a part of their team. Every time I talk to him, I don’t question how bad they want me to be a part of their program. He’s put a bunch of effort, but so have the other people on the staff. They’re all showing it.”

Florida wants to put the ball in Collins’ hands

Tramond Collins helped his team as a receiver and on the ground this past season. Florida is recruiting him as a wide receiver. Furthermore, the staff views his fit to how they plan to use Eric Singleton this season.

“That’s exactly who they said for me to watch today, because that’s the same way they want to use me,” Collins said. “They can use me the same way. They will have him run jet sweeps, put him in motion, and all that type of stuff. I would be the same type of player in their offense. Someone they want to get the ball in my hands, whether that’s with jet sweeps or a quick screen.”

Tramond Collins is commitment No. 3 for the Florida Gators 2027 class

With the addition of Tramond Collins, UF now sits with three commitments in the 2027 class. Collins joins Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger on the commitment list.

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, ranks Tramond Collins as the nation’s No. 106 overall player.