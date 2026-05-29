4-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith commits to Florida

The Florida Gators had still been looking for their first linebacker commitment in the 2027 recruiting class heading into UF’s first weekend of official visits. However, the staff received good news during their first visit weekend by landing a commitment from Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith. This was welcomed news in Gainesville, as Smith was one of Florida’s top targets at the position. The Gators came out on top of this recruitment over finalists Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech.

Florida prioritized the Peach State defender

It didn’t take long for Florida’s new staff to prioritize Ja’Bios Smith after they arrived in Gainesville. The Gators were on the outside looking in of his recruitment before the coaching change, but the new staff flipped the script. Inside linebackers coach Greg Gaspartao led the charge for the Orange and Blue.

“At first, they weren’t in my bubble or anything,” Smith said. “I didn’t have them anywhere in my bubble, but once coach Gasparato came in, they just popped back in.”

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall, and defensive coordinator Brad White were also involved in this recruitment. Each of these Florida coaches has a history of coaching linebackers. That was a major draw to Smith.

“Florida always told me, ‘This is a place that a lot of coaches played linebacker.’. The head coach, Coach Gasparato, and the defensive coordinator. I feel like they’ll put in a lot of work. They just let me know, where else do you need to be?”

Ja’Bios Smith is comitment No. 17 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, UF now sits with 17 commitments in the 2027 class.

Smith joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, and District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara 3-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden in the class.

Last season as a junior, Ja’Bios Smith logged 72 total tackles (8 TFL) and recovered a fumble.

Ja’Bios Smith is the No. 138 overall prospect and No. 11 linebacker in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.