4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson commits to Florida

The good news keeps on rolling in Gainesville following the Florida Gators first official visit weekend. Lithonia (Ga.) 4-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson is UF’s second commitment of the names who visited that weekend and commitment No. 18 for the Gators’ 2027 class. Jackson picked the Orange and Blue over Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Tennessee, and Texas. However, this recruitment seemed to come down to UF and UGA down the stretch.

UF lands another priority target in the trenches

Florida offensive line coach Phil Trautwein had already assembled an impressive group of commitments before the addition of Kennedee Jackson. However, with the Gators aiming to sign five linemen in the 2027 cycle, there was still a need to add more. Jackson was one of UF’s top targets at offensive tackle and was treated like a priority target since the staff offered him earlier this year.

Florida pressed to get Kennedee Jackson on campus throughout the year, and finally succeeded in the spring. During the visit, he came away highly impressed with what the program has to offer.

“I love the o-line coaches,” Jackson said. “The facilities were amazing, and the people all around the building were nice, and I just like the area. Everything is just live, and everyone is active. The facilities are nice, and also all the athletes.”

Kennedee Jackson gives the Florida Gators four offensive line commitments. Trautwein continues to stockpile elite talent up front in his first full recruiting cycle at UF.

Kennedee Jackson is comitment No. 18 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 4-star OT Kennedee Jackson, UF now sits with 18 commitments in the 2027 class.

Jackson joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Roanoke (Va.) North Cross School 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, Port Charlotte (Fla.) 4-star wide receiver Elias Pearl, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Swainsboro (Ga.) 4-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian 4-star running back Andrew Beard, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior 3-star defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, Tulsa (Okla.) Jenks 3-star safety Kailib Dillard, Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick, and District Heights (Md.) Bishop McNamara 3-star defensive lineman Cain Van Norden in the class.

Kennedee Jackson is the No. 139 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.