4-star wide receiver Armani Strong commits to Florida

The Florida Gators opened the day without any commitments in their 2028 class. However, that changed, and the staff started that class off with a bang. Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna 4-star wide receiver Armani Strong pulled the trigger and committed to the Orange and Blue after a pair of visits to Gainesville this month.

Florida prioritized this in-state wide out early

The Florida Gators circled Strong’s name as an early priority in the 2028 class. He logged his first visit to The Swamp earlier this month to take part in one of UF’s 7-on-7 tournaments. He later visited Gainesville again last weekend for Florida’s FNL camp and recruiting cookout. On each visit, Armani Strong felt like a top target for the staff. Even when he’s been away from campus, Florida has made sure to continue showing heavy love.

“They check in a lot,” he said. “They’re consistent. Coach Marcus Davis is always hitting me. He makes sure I know I’m a priority.”

Each time Strong performed in front of UF’s staff, they became more and more interested. He was a standout at Friday Night Lights last weekend, and Strong enjoyed the competition that camp brought.

“It was good coming out and having the staff get me out to come and compete,” Armani Strong told Gators Online. “I did one-on-ones and did their camp. It was a good experience. Coming back for the cookout was good, too. They showed a lot of love.”

Armani Strong is one of many standouts from the 2028 class on a talented Chaminade Madonna roster. UF is also pursuing 4-star 2028 wide receiver Tromon Isaac, who visited the same weekend as Strong. Furthermore, Strong’s comitment is further proof of Florida’s continued focus on making South Florida a priority.

Armani Strong is commitment No. 1 for Florida in 2028

With the commitment of 4-star wide receiver Armani Strong, the Florida Gators now have their first commitment in the 2028 class. With it still early in the cycle, the Florida Gators have plenty of room to add more names to the class. Furthermore, the wide receiver crop in the state of Florida is very strong in the 2028 class. The Gators are getting their foot in the door early with one of the best in the Sunshine State.

Armani Strong is the No. 210 overall prospect and No. 31 wide receiver in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.