5 Gators, 4 signees set to compete in MLB Draft combine

A total of nine Florida Gators — five players and four signees — are to set compete in the 2026 MLB Draft Combine after being invited. The combine will be held from June 23-26 at Chase Field in Phoenix and will include 335 prospects, with 195 from college and 140 high schoolers.

The 2026 MLB Draft will take place from July 11-13 and the deadline for prospects to return to college is July 27.

Gators in MLB Draft Combine

FLORIDA PLAYERS

RHP Liam Peterson

Ranking: No. 14 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “The 6-foot-5 Peterson presents an exciting combination of now stuff and projection. His fastball sat in the mid-90s as a sophomore and he’s shown the ability to reach back for 98-99 mph, both last spring and in short looks this fall. The pitch can show good carry at times, though it can flatten out occasionally and get hit more than it should. Florida calls a lot of sliders and Peterson’s mid-80s breaker has improved into a solid out pitch, though there are some scouts who think his 12-to-6 hammer curve is a better, but not utilized, offering. His changeup has also improved with solid fade and depth.”

OF Kyle Jones

Ranking: No. 127 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “A 6-foot-3 athletic right-handed hitter, Jones had been as advertised for much of the 2026 season. He has a solid approach at the plate with good bat-to-ball skills, walking nearly as often as striking out in his college career. While he hasn’t been driving the ball, being more of a gap-to-gap guy, there is some projection in his frame, and some think he could get to power, at least to his pull side, if he can learn to get behind the ball better.”

RHP Russell Sandefer

Ranking: No. 175 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “While not the biggest right-hander in the world at 6-foot-1, Sandefer’s stuff could give him the chance to start. He’s seen his fastball tick upwards a bit this year, now sitting over 93 mph and touching 98 mph, and he backs it up with an interesting array of secondary offerings. He can miss bats with his low-80s slider with high spin, a breaker that can be a super-wide sweeper with angle, though it’s inconsistent at times. He sells his low-80s changeup well with his arm speed and it features good fade and depth. He mixes in a cutter at times as well.”

RHP Luke McNeillie

Ranking: No. 183 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “There was hope the 6-foot-3 McNeillie would take to a starting role at some point with the Gators, but while that hasn’t come to pass, some feel he should be given a chance to do so as a pro. His stuff is louder in shorter stints out of the bullpen, starting with a fastball that’s been 96-99 mph this year as a reliever. It can have some carry when it’s at the top of the zone, and there’s some occasional, perhaps unintentional, two-seam action because his delivery pulls him open and he drops his slot, but it’s often too straight and gets hit more than it should. His best and most-frequently thrown pitch is his 86-88 mph slider and it flashes plus, with good downer action to it when it’s on. There is a changeup in there, but he doesn’t use it often.”

INF Ethan Surowiec (draft-eligible sophomore)

Ranking: Not ranked

MLB.com scouting report: Not available

FLORIDA SIGNEES

OF Kevin Roberts Jr.

Ranking: No. 128 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “With his combination of bat speed and the strength and leverage in his huge frame, Roberts can produce tape-measure shots and high exit velocities. He has well-above-average raw power but did little damage against high-level competition on the showcase circuit last summer. He loses his timing at the plate, chases fastballs out of the zone and has to prove he can handle quality breaking pitches.”

OF Brady Harris

Ranking: No. 160 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “Harris entered the start of the summer showcase circuit last year considered one of the best high school position players in the country. And he showed off glimpses of his considerable tools at nearly every event possible, including the Perfect Game National, both PG’s and MLB’s High School All-American Games, the East Coast Pro Showcase and the Area Code Game. With his skills, however, came some questions about his hit tool. When the Jacksonville, Florida prep standout continued to have swing-and-miss issues during his senior year, his Draft stock took a hit, leaving his status up in the air.”

RHP Brady Snow

Ranking: No. 168 overall

MLB.com scouting report: “Snow is a slightly undersized right-hander who gives off some Sonny Gray vibes in terms of his body type. After missing some time earlier this spring with an oblique issue, he came back throwing extremely well. He’s been up to 97-98 mph as his senior season wore on, showing he can maintain his velocity deep into starts. He backs it up with what he might call two different breaking balls, but is really an effective 78-80 mph power slurve, one with tight three-quarters shape with late finish when he’s landing it well. He has feel for a firm 85-87 mph changeup that can have depth and fade, but he doesn’t throw it much in games.”

LHP Colin White

Ranking: Not ranked

MLB.com scouting report: Not available