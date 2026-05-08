Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

7 Florida Gators softball players named to All-SEC teams

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi7 hours agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators placed seven softball players on the 2026 All-SEC teams, which the conference announced on Friday. UF’s four first team selections matched a league high.

Jocelyn Erickson, Keagan Rothrock, Townsen Thomas and Taylor Shumaker earned first team honors, while Cassidy McLellan and Kenleigh Cahalan were second team selections for the Gators.

Additionally, Florida’s Gabi Comia was named to the All-Defensive Team at second base, a first-time honor for the sophomore. McLellan and Thomas are both first time-All SEC honorees.

Shumaker is a first team honoree for the second season in a row and Erickson was a 2024 All-SEC first team selection, while Rothrock and Cahalan were each named to the second team in 2024.

The All-SEC teams have 25 players on the first team, 26 players on the second team and a nine-member All-Defensive team. All awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches with no ties broken.

All-SEC softball team

All-SEC First Team

Jocelyn BriskiAlabama
Brooke WellsAlabama
Robyn HerronArkansas
Dakota KennedyArkansas
Jocelyn EricksonFlorida
Keagan RothrockFlorida
Taylor ShumakerFlorida
Townsen ThomasFlorida
Jaydyn GoodwinGeorgia
Sarah GordonGeorgia
Kylee EdwardsLSU
Gabbie GarciaOklahoma
Kai MinorOklahoma
Ella ParkerOklahoma
Kendall WellsOklahoma
Jori HeardSouth Carolina
Alannah LeachTennessee
Sage MardjetkoTennessee
Karlyn PickensTennessee
Kayden HenryTexas
Teagan KavanTexas
Viviana MartinezTexas
Katie StewartTexas
Mya PerezTexas A&M
Kennedy PowellTexas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Marlie GilesAlabama
Alexis PupilloAlabama
Payton BurnhamArkansas
Ella McDowellArkansas
Alyssa HastingsAuburn
Kenleigh CahalanFlorida
Cassidy McLellanFlorida
Bailey LindemuthGeorgia
Randi RoellingGeorgia
Keirstin RooseGeorgia
Carly SleemanKentucky
Tori EdwardsLSU
Alix FranklinLSU
Jalia LassiterLSU
Madi GeorgeOle Miss
Persy LlamasOle Miss
Nadia BarbaryMississippi State
Alyssa FairclothMississippi State
Abby DaytonOklahoma
Isabela EmerlingOklahoma
Audrey LowryOklahoma
Reese AtwoodTexas
Leighann GoodeTexas
Hannah WellsTexas
Sidne PetersTexas A&M
Micaela WarkTexas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

PitcherKarlyn PickensTennessee
CatcherReese AtwoodTexas
First BaseAbby HayMissouri
Second BaseGabi ComiaFlorida
ShortstopGabbie GarciaOklahoma
Third BaseElla McDowellArkansas
Left FieldDakota KennedyArkansas
Center FieldReagan JohnsonArkansas
Right FieldElla ParkerOklahoma

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!