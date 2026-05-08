7 Florida Gators softball players named to All-SEC teams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators placed seven softball players on the 2026 All-SEC teams, which the conference announced on Friday. UF’s four first team selections matched a league high.
Jocelyn Erickson, Keagan Rothrock, Townsen Thomas and Taylor Shumaker earned first team honors, while Cassidy McLellan and Kenleigh Cahalan were second team selections for the Gators.
Additionally, Florida’s Gabi Comia was named to the All-Defensive Team at second base, a first-time honor for the sophomore. McLellan and Thomas are both first time-All SEC honorees.
Shumaker is a first team honoree for the second season in a row and Erickson was a 2024 All-SEC first team selection, while Rothrock and Cahalan were each named to the second team in 2024.
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The All-SEC teams have 25 players on the first team, 26 players on the second team and a nine-member All-Defensive team. All awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches with no ties broken.
All-SEC softball team
All-SEC First Team
|Jocelyn Briski
|Alabama
|Brooke Wells
|Alabama
|Robyn Herron
|Arkansas
|Dakota Kennedy
|Arkansas
|Jocelyn Erickson
|Florida
|Keagan Rothrock
|Florida
|Taylor Shumaker
|Florida
|Townsen Thomas
|Florida
|Jaydyn Goodwin
|Georgia
|Sarah Gordon
|Georgia
|Kylee Edwards
|LSU
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|Kai Minor
|Oklahoma
|Ella Parker
|Oklahoma
|Kendall Wells
|Oklahoma
|Jori Heard
|South Carolina
|Alannah Leach
|Tennessee
|Sage Mardjetko
|Tennessee
|Karlyn Pickens
|Tennessee
|Kayden Henry
|Texas
|Teagan Kavan
|Texas
|Viviana Martinez
|Texas
|Katie Stewart
|Texas
|Mya Perez
|Texas A&M
|Kennedy Powell
|Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
|Marlie Giles
|Alabama
|Alexis Pupillo
|Alabama
|Payton Burnham
|Arkansas
|Ella McDowell
|Arkansas
|Alyssa Hastings
|Auburn
|Kenleigh Cahalan
|Florida
|Cassidy McLellan
|Florida
|Bailey Lindemuth
|Georgia
|Randi Roelling
|Georgia
|Keirstin Roose
|Georgia
|Carly Sleeman
|Kentucky
|Tori Edwards
|LSU
|Alix Franklin
|LSU
|Jalia Lassiter
|LSU
|Madi George
|Ole Miss
|Persy Llamas
|Ole Miss
|Nadia Barbary
|Mississippi State
|Alyssa Faircloth
|Mississippi State
|Abby Dayton
|Oklahoma
|Isabela Emerling
|Oklahoma
|Audrey Lowry
|Oklahoma
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|Leighann Goode
|Texas
|Hannah Wells
|Texas
|Sidne Peters
|Texas A&M
|Micaela Wark
|Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
|Pitcher
|Karlyn Pickens
|Tennessee
|Catcher
|Reese Atwood
|Texas
|First Base
|Abby Hay
|Missouri
|Second Base
|Gabi Comia
|Florida
|Shortstop
|Gabbie Garcia
|Oklahoma
|Third Base
|Ella McDowell
|Arkansas
|Left Field
|Dakota Kennedy
|Arkansas
|Center Field
|Reagan Johnson
|Arkansas
|Right Field
|Ella Parker
|Oklahoma
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