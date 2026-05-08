7 Florida Gators softball players named to All-SEC teams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators placed seven softball players on the 2026 All-SEC teams, which the conference announced on Friday. UF’s four first team selections matched a league high.

Jocelyn Erickson, Keagan Rothrock, Townsen Thomas and Taylor Shumaker earned first team honors, while Cassidy McLellan and Kenleigh Cahalan were second team selections for the Gators.

Additionally, Florida’s Gabi Comia was named to the All-Defensive Team at second base, a first-time honor for the sophomore. McLellan and Thomas are both first time-All SEC honorees.

Shumaker is a first team honoree for the second season in a row and Erickson was a 2024 All-SEC first team selection, while Rothrock and Cahalan were each named to the second team in 2024.

The All-SEC teams have 25 players on the first team, 26 players on the second team and a nine-member All-Defensive team. All awards were chosen by the league’s head coaches with no ties broken.

All-SEC softball team

All-SEC First Team

Jocelyn Briski Alabama Brooke Wells Alabama Robyn Herron Arkansas Dakota Kennedy Arkansas Jocelyn Erickson Florida Keagan Rothrock Florida Taylor Shumaker Florida Townsen Thomas Florida Jaydyn Goodwin Georgia Sarah Gordon Georgia Kylee Edwards LSU Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma Kai Minor Oklahoma Ella Parker Oklahoma Kendall Wells Oklahoma Jori Heard South Carolina Alannah Leach Tennessee Sage Mardjetko Tennessee Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Kayden Henry Texas Teagan Kavan Texas Viviana Martinez Texas Katie Stewart Texas Mya Perez Texas A&M Kennedy Powell Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Marlie Giles Alabama Alexis Pupillo Alabama Payton Burnham Arkansas Ella McDowell Arkansas Alyssa Hastings Auburn Kenleigh Cahalan Florida Cassidy McLellan Florida Bailey Lindemuth Georgia Randi Roelling Georgia Keirstin Roose Georgia Carly Sleeman Kentucky Tori Edwards LSU Alix Franklin LSU Jalia Lassiter LSU Madi George Ole Miss Persy Llamas Ole Miss Nadia Barbary Mississippi State Alyssa Faircloth Mississippi State Abby Dayton Oklahoma Isabela Emerling Oklahoma Audrey Lowry Oklahoma Reese Atwood Texas Leighann Goode Texas Hannah Wells Texas Sidne Peters Texas A&M Micaela Wark Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

Pitcher Karlyn Pickens Tennessee Catcher Reese Atwood Texas First Base Abby Hay Missouri Second Base Gabi Comia Florida Shortstop Gabbie Garcia Oklahoma Third Base Ella McDowell Arkansas Left Field Dakota Kennedy Arkansas Center Field Reagan Johnson Arkansas Right Field Ella Parker Oklahoma

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