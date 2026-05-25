A pair of Florida Gators named to 2026 SEC All-Tournament Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A pair of Florida Gators, outfielder Blake Cyr and third baseman Ethan Surowiec, earned a spot on the 2026 SEC All-Tournament Team. The Southeastern Conference announced the team on Sunday at the conclusion of the six-day event.

Cyr earned the most votes among the three outfielders recognized, while Surowiec was voted as the top third baseman. Florida was one of four schools with multiple players on the All-Tournament Team after going 2-1 in Hoover and reaching the semifinals.

Cyr went 9-for-13 at the plate and led the Gators in every slash category as well as hits (nine) and RBI (eight). The senior tallied 19 total bases including two homers, one triple, two doubles, six runs and one walk while batting .692/.714/1.462.

“I’m proud of our team,” Cyr said. “There’s nothing to look down upon coming out of this week for sure. I think what we did up here is so beneficial rolling into regionals.”

Surowiec, the lone Gator to start all 58 games, was 6-for-12 at the plate in the SEC Tournament with a .500/.571/.917 slash line. The sophomore slugger finished with 11 total bases, one homer, two doubles, four runs, four RBI and two walks.

In Florida 13-3 win over Alabama, Surowiec led the Gators with a 4-for-5 day and got the team’s first hit of the day against Tide pitcher Tyler Fay after he threw a no-hitter against them during the regular season.

“I think it certainly kind of got the team going, showing that it is possible, we can get a hit off this guy,” Surowiec said.

Cyr (.338) and Surowiec (.328) have the two-highest batting averages on the team. Cyr has 13 homers and 15 doubles this season while driving in 56 runs and scoring 50 times. Surowiec is up to 11 jacks with 14 doubles, a team-high 61 RBI and 51 runs.

Cyr, Surowiec and the Gators now turn their attention to the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The complete field will be announced via a selection show on Monday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

2026 SEC All-Tournament Team

P: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

P: Andreas Alvarez, Auburn

C: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

DH: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

1B: Brennan Hudson, Georgia

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

3B: Ethan Surowiec, Florida

SS: Camden Kozeal, Arkansas

OF: Blake Cyr, Florida

OF: Kenny Ishikawa, Georgia

OF: Rylan Lujo, Georgia

Most Valuable Player: Daniel Jackson, Georgia

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