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A tale of 2 hitters, as Cade Kurland and Brendan Lawson each come up big

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3
Cade Kurland
Florida's infielder Cade Kurland (4) with a home run against Rider in Game 1 of the NCAA Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Friday, May 29, 2026. The Gators beat the Broncs 8-7. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2026

Cade Kurland stepped to the plate with one out in the eighth inning and Florida trailing by a run. An inning later, Brendan Lawson led off the ninth with the game tied.

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