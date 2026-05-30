A tale of 2 hitters, as Cade Kurland and Brendan Lawson each come up big

A tale of 2 hitters, as Cade Kurland and Brendan Lawson each come up bigby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFlorida's infielder Cade Kurland (4) with a home run against Rider in Game 1 of the NCAA Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida, Friday, May 29, 2026. The Gators beat the Broncs 8-7. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun] 2026Cade Kurland stepped to the plate with one out in the eighth inning and Florida trailing by a run. An inning later, Brendan Lawson led off the ninth with the game tied.