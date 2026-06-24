Aaron Philo named transfer 'who could swing' UF's playoff hopes

The Florida Gators have not yet named a starting quarterback for the 2026 season, but that hasn’t stopped CBS Sports from proclaiming Aaron Philo a transfer who could “swing’ the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Chris Hummer named a key transfer from every team in the top 25 for the most recent CBS Sports rankings. And for Florida, which sits in the No. 25 spot, Philo was the choice.

Here’s what was written:

‘Florida quietly has one of the best offensive foundations around a QB in the Power Four. The Gators have a first-round talent at running back in Jadan Baugh, three excellent receivers (Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown, Eric Singleton) and a talented offensive line. The question mark is an unproven quarterback room.

Philo is competing with Tramell Jones for that starting job, but Philo gets the nod here because sources have indicated he’s ahead in the competition after spring practice.

The redshirt sophomore played well in flashes at Georgia Tech the last two seasons, and he is very familiar with OC Buster Faulkner’s offense, having played for him in Atlanta. Florida believes it got a steal with Philo in the portal. If he emerges as an above-average triggerman for the Gators, they could end up in the mix for a playoff spot.”

Philo, a redshirt sophomore Georgia Tech transfer, had a strong spring in Gainesville. And he showed command of the offense in the Orange & Blue Game.

With Florida operating at a quick pace, he worked the sidelines effectively and was particularly sharp on throws to the backs. After two early interceptions, he responded with several solid downfield completions. He finished 21 of 28 for 193 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

While backing up Haynes King at Georgia Tech — who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting last season — Philo completed 59 of 102 passes (57.8%) for 938 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 95 rushing yards across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Opportunities were limited, but Philo made the most of them.

As a true freshman, he threw for 67 yards in a 28–23 upset of No. 4 Miami. The following week, he completed 19 of 33 passes for 265 yards, leading Georgia Tech to a 30–29 win over NC State.

And, of course, he did all of this at Georgia Tech under offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who like Philo now is at UF.

But it’s worth noting that Jones also showed his potential this spring. On the practice field, and then in the Orange & Game. During the latter, Jones went 13 of 17 for 210 yards and two scores, one being a beautiful 75-yard TD strike to Micah Mays. Like Philo, he looked poised and in control.

“Those two dudes are out in the field hanging around, watching it together. Like, man, they’re buddies,” UF coach Jon Sumrall said during an appearance on the Cube Show. “And they’re competing with each other, but they’re not competing against each other. They’re on the same freaking team, right? Like, they both play for Florida.

“The two things that I love about both guys, both are great people and good teammates. And so, to me, the thing I love most, both have great intangibles, great leadership, great teammates. The kind of guy you want to be around. The kind of guy you like their presence; you like their vibe. So that’s a huge component that they have to continue, whether one of them starts game one or doesn’t. They have to keep that going.

“Those top two guys, I’m excited about them.”