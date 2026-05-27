Aidan King a finalist for Baseball America's College Pitcher of the Year

Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Aidan King already has won one prestigious pitching award this season. Might he be on the verge or earning another?

King on Wednesday was listed as one of five finalists for Baseball America’s College Pitcher of the Year. Last week, he was named the 2026 Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Per a UF release, “The 2026 recipient will be announced on June 11, one day before the start of the College World Series. King headlines a finalist quintet that also includes USC’s Mason Edwards, UC Santa Barbara’s Jackson Flora, Texas’ Dylan Volantis and Oregon State’s Dax Whitney.”

King, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., has been stellar on the mound for the Gators this season, as the team’s ace and Game-1 SEC series starter. He is 8-2 with a 2.68 ERA.

Here are some other notable numbers for his this season for Aidan King:

—Has recorded a 0.98 WHIP and 89-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 84.0 innings.

—Has held opposing hitters to a .204 batting average while allowing only three homers — an average of 0.3 home runs allowed per nine innings.

—Among SEC pitchers, King ranks third in WHIP (13th nationally), fourth in ERA and hits allowed per nine (6.75), seventh in wins and walks allowed per nine (2.04) and 11th in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

—Per UF, “King’s 2.68 ERA is line to be the lowest by a Gator since Brady Singer in 2018 (2.55).” Singer now is an MLB starter.

—King averaged 6.2 innings pitched per SEC start.

—He held SEC hitters to a .184 batting average and posted a 6-1 record in 10 conference starts.

The Gators (39-19), the No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, begin play in the Gainesville Regional against No. 4-seed Rider on Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.