Aidan King a finalist for College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year

Florida Gators right-handed pitcher Aidan King on Thursday was named a finalist for another College Pitcher of the Year award. This time the honor comes from the College Baseball Foundation. He previously was named as one of five finalists for Baseball America’s College Pitcher of the Year.

Additionally, King has already been named SEC pitcher of the Year and a Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

King, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., was stellar on the mound for the Gators this season, as the team’s ace and Game-1 SEC series starter. He went 8-2 with a 3.21 ERA.

Here are some other notable numbers this season for Aidan King:

—He recorded a 1.03 WHIP and 92-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87.0 innings.

—Has held opposing hitters to a .218 batting average while allowing only four homers — an average of 0.4 home runs allowed per nine innings.

—He threw into the seventh inning five times in SEC play.

—He led SEC starters with a 0.89 WHIP and tied for the league lead in wins (six).

—King averaged 6.2 innings per SEC start; his 62.0 total SEC innings trailed only Alabama’s Tyler Fay.

—He held SEC hitters to a .184 batting average and posted a 6-1 record in 10 conference starts.

The Gators finished the seasons 41-21.

Per UF, here’s a closer look at King’s 2025 season …

SEC Pitcher of the Year

First-Team All-SEC

College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Finalist

Baseball America College Pitcher of the Year Finalist

Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month (April)

D1Baseball Second Team Preseason All-American