Al Horford to sign two-year contract with Warriors: Report

Florida Gators basketball legend Al Horford, who has played 1,183 games across 19 NBA seasons, isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.

Per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, Horford, a center, “intends to sign a new two-year, $14 million deal to stay with the (Golden State) Warriors.” According to Charania, that would make Horford just the 13th player in NBA history to play 20 or more seasons.

“I knew a few off the top of my head, but I hadn’t seen the list,” Horford told ESPN. “It’s hard to believe. It’s something that, for me, I’m very grateful. It’s just so hard to be in this league for that amount of years. There’s a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice and time. I still feel like I’m able to contribute and have an impact on a team.”

Horford, 40, is a five-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018). In 2024, he helped the Boston Celtics win the NBA title.

All told, he has averaged 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in his career while shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Horford ranks 58th all time in most NBA games played, a category that has LeBron James on top at 1,622.

Last season, his first with Golden State, Al Horford played 45 games; he averaged 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Horford is seventh in the NBA among active players with 9,162 career rebounds and sixth in blocks, with 1,351. He has played 36,887 NBA minutes, seventh on the active list and 67th among all NBA players in history. In another noteworthy statistic, Value Over Replacement Player, Horford is 48th in NBA history at 45.1.

Horford was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2007 NBA Draft with the third overall pick after helping lead the Florida Gators to back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007.

With UF, Al Horford averaged 10.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 109 games over three seasons. As a junior, his final season with the Gators, Horford was a third-team AP All-American and second-team NABC All-American. He was first-team All-SEC as a junior and a second-team pick the season prior, when the Gators won the program’s first national championship.

