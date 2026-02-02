Alex Condon earns SEC Player of the Week honors

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon has been named co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the SEC announced on Monday. Condon shares this week’s honor with Texas A&M’s Rashaun Agee.

Condon scored a season-high 25 points in Sunday’s win against 23rd-ranked Alabama, filling out the box score with seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocked shots without a turnover. He became the first SEC player this century to hit all those marks in a game.

That came on the heels of another all-around game at South Carolina, where he flirted with a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Condon’s 14 assists over the last two games matched teammate Boogie Fland for most in the SEC this week.

Condon bounced back from his performance in Florida’s loss to Auburn when he scored just one point on 0-for-4 shooting with four turnovers.

“I think he just had one bad game against Auburn. I think he was awesome before that when we won five in a row,” UF coach Todd Golden said of Condon on Sunday. “I thought he played a great floor game against South Carolina. He had eight assists in that game, and it was really, really good.

“And today, he looked like a First-Team All-American, 25, 7, six assists, no turnovers, two blocks, two steals. That’s a hell of a ball game, man. I’m not sure you can ask for anything more out of him, and I thought he was aggressive. I thought he was decisive and played with great physicality.”

Condon picked up the honor for the first time this season and the fourth time in his career. He is the third player in program history with at least four SEC Player of the Week recognitions, along with Vernon Maxwell (five) and Colin Castleton (four).

In addition, Condon is the third different Gator to claim the league’s weekly honor this season, along with Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu. This is the fourth time Florida has had three different players earn SEC Player of the Week accolades in a season, previously doing so in 2013-14 (Michael Frazier II, Casey Prather, Scottie Wilbekin), 2002-03 (Matt Bonner, Anthony Roberson, Matt Walsh) and 2000-01 (Teddy Dupay, Udonis Haslem, Brett Nelson).

The No. 17 Gators return to the floor at Texas A&M Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

