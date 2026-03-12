Florida's Alex Condon earns national recognition as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist

Florida junior Alex Condon is now one of the top candidates for the nation’s top center award.

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced that Condon has been named a Top 5 finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the best center in college basketball.

Condon has been one of Florida’s most productive players this season. The junior is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while adding 107 assists and a team leading 43 blocked shots.

Condon is one of four players nationally and one of two high major players averaging at least 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The only other high major player hitting those numbers is Duke’s Cameron Boozer.

Condon has also made history as a passer for Florida. He is just the third Gator standing 6-foot-9 or taller to reach 100 assists in a season this century, joining Corey Brewer and Chandler Parsons.

The Perth, Australia native also delivered one of the most unique stat lines in the country earlier this season. In Florida’s win over No. 23 Alabama, Condon finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He also added multiple steals and blocks without committing a turnover. It marked the first time this century a player posted that stat line against a ranked opponent.

Condon has already picked up several honors this season. He was recently named second team All SEC by the Associated Press and third team All SEC by league coaches. Earlier in the year, he earned the fourth SEC Player of the Week honor of his career, trailing only Vernon Maxwell in program history.

He also passed the 1,000 point milestone this season and enters the postseason with 1,112 career points.

Florida will open play in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on Friday in Nashville. The Gators are on the schedule for a 1 p.m. Eastern tipoff and will face either the Missouri, Kentucky or LSU.

2026 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalists

Alex Condon, Florida

Graham Ike, Gonzaga

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!