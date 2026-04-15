Alex Condon returning to Florida Gators for his senior season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Unlike last offseason, junior Alex Condon will not test the NBA waters this year. The Florida Gators starting power forward has decided to return to school for his senior season.

During the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Condon said he was “probably around 50-50” on leaving or staying.

“I’m not really thinking about that right now,” Condon told Gators Online after the loss to Iowa. “I’m just trying to stay in the moment and consult with all the boys that put so much time and effort into this team.”

Condon has been projected as a second-round pick in multiple mock drafts. He earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press, averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

After scoring just one point in a loss to Auburn on Jan. 24, Condon regrouped and played his best basketball of the season in February and March. He had a stretch of three straight 20-point performances and five in seven games.

“I think he was just kind of the last one to get to the point where it was like, ‘You know, F it.’ I am not gonna really worry about anything except playing as hard as I can and making sure we’re winning. And after the Auburn game, I thought we kind of hit that inflection point and he’s been remarkable since. Just his offensive output,” Florida coach Todd Golden said of Condon.

“He’s been remarkable with assist-to-turnover. Underrated defender. I mean, he’s a fantastic defensive player and just a great connector and possession finisher, man. And, you know, there’s a reason why we’re winning the games right now. And he playing at the level he is consistently has been infectious for our team and has given us a big lift.”

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