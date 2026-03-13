WATCH: Alex Condon & Thomas Haugh from the locker room after beating UK

NASHVILLE — Starting forwards Alex Condon and forward Thomas Haugh led the Florida Gators to a 71-63 win over Kentucky on Friday in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals. Condon and Haugh were two of three UF players in double figures.

Condon posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and 8-for-11 from the line, while Haugh scored 13 points and shot 9-for-10 from the charity stripe.

Here are locker room interviews with Condon and Haugh after the game as well as everything they said from their postgame availability at the podium.

Alex Condon postgame interview

Thomas Haugh postgame interview

Condon and Haugh Q&A

On playing Kentucky for the second time in less than a week:

ALEX CONDON: “Yeah, it was a bit weird. Just playing them already twice this year. We had the scout for them ready to go. I feel like we were a bit passive in the second half, cruising a little bit out there. We got to bounce back, play up to the competition. There’s some good teams in the SEC and in March, too.”

THOMAS HAUGH: “Yeah, just what he said. Am I supposed to say something (laughter)?”

On how Haugh impacts the game beyond scoring:

THOMAS HAUGH: “Yeah, I mean, that’s just kind of how I played my entire life. I never was the flashy guy, go out there and play one-on-one ball. I try to do little things. I think Condo is the same way. We came into Florida since we were freshmen, that’s our play style, just a little scrappy.”

On if outrebounding UK was a point of emphasis:

THOMAS HAUGH: “Yeah, obviously they played two games before this. That’s going to tire out their guys. We knew coming in they were going to be a little slow at the boards and stuff like that. That just happens when you play in this tournament, three, four games back to back.

Credit to our coaches. They told us that at the beginning. That’s how we played the entire year, fight for boards. You saw it in the beginning of the game and towards the end, too.”

ALEX CONDON: “Tommy hit the nail on the head right there. That’s all I got.”

On 12 turnovers in the second half and Xaivian Lee’s big 3 late:

THOMAS HAUGH: “Yeah, I think the turnovers we need to fix. We had that problem a little bit in the beginning of the year. We fixed it. We have to get back to playing who we are. We don’t turn the ball over like that. That’s pretty uncommon. Xaivian, he steps up, hit big shots. Hit a shot against Vanderbilt like that. Saw it again.”

ALEX CONDON: “Shout-out to X. I think he did a good job of facilitating early, let the game come to him. Hitting the big shot down the stretch, he likes that go-to move. Any shot for us is a great shot, we crash the rebounds. We sort the turnovers out, get shots up at the rim, we’re going to be good.”