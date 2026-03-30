Alex Lloyd re-signs with Florida Gators for 2026-27 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Another member of the Gators backcourt is returning next season. Guard Alex Lloyd has re-signed with Florida Victorious.

Lloyd joins four backcourt players in Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar, Isaiah Brown and AJ Brown, all of whom re-signed with UF this month.

Lloyd appeared in 17 games a true freshman, averaging 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds. He shot 30.8% from the floor.

Lloyd scored five points off the bench in Florida’s blowout win at South Carolina and also had five points in 10 minutes played vs. Dartmouth.

“Listen, Alex is a great player. He’s a great young man. I think he’s kind of transitioning going from being the guy in high school to realizing everybody out here is a guy. And just continuing to find some comfort zone within how he plays … but I think that’s going to work itself out,” UF coach Todd Golden said of Lloyd.

“Lloyd is a super talented young man, and I think if he continues working the way he has and allowing us to coach him the way we have, I think he’s going to be a not just a good player, I think he’s going to be a phenomenal player. He’s a great talent, and he’s got a lot of great basketball ahead of him.”

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Lloyd was the nation’s No. 40 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry rankings.

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