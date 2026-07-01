Alijah Martin agrees to a 2-year deal with Raptors, report

Former Florida Gators guard Alijah Martin, a key member of UF’s 2025 national championship team, has agreed to a two-year, $4.8 million deal with the Toronto Raptors, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Martin, a second-round pick last year, went back and forth between the NBA and the NBA G League during his first professional season.

He ended up playing 23 games with the Raptors, averaging 2.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists a game in 6.3 minutes per contest.

Martin played in just two games for Toronto in the first few months of the season, then his playing time increased In January, he saw action in eight games. In February, he played in three while averaging 3.0 minutes and 1.3 points a game. Additionally, Martin competed in the NBA Rising Stars tournament. He made two 3-pointers and grabbed four rebounds in that event.

In March, he played in five games and averaged 2.8 points. Martin closed the regular season with five appearances in April.

Meanwhile, Martin was stellar 14 G League games. There, he averaged 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists. And people took notice of his play. He was named to the All-NBA G League Third Team, the G League All-Rookie Team and the G League All-Defensive Team.

Martin transferred to Florida from FAU for his final college season. In Gainesville, the 6-foot-2 combo guard averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game while making 45.2 percent of his shots from the field and 35.0 percent from 3-point range.

He reached double figures in scoring in five of Florida’s six NCAA Tournament games, highlighted by a 17-point outing vs. No. 1 seed Auburn in the national semifinals.