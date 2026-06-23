Athlon Sports has Gators at No. 26 in preseason rankings

The Florida Gators haven’t finished a season ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2020, when they went 8-4 and ended the year at No. 13. Since then, the program has produced just one winning season and has struggled to regain its footing among the nation’s elite.

Now, the task of getting Florida back on track falls to first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

One national outlet believes the Gators are headed in the right direction. Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan recently ranked all 138 FBS teams entering the 2026 season and slotted Florida at No. 26 overall — just outside the preseason Top 25.

The ranking suggests cautious optimism for Year 1 under Sumrall. While expectations remain measured, Athlon clearly sees enough talent and potential in Gainesville to believe the Gators are capable of making meaningful progress this fall.

Here’s what Lassan wrote:

26. Florida

Expect the Gators to rebound quickly under new coach Jon Sumrall. This roster isn’t hurting for talent, and Sumrall reeled in a standout staff that includes new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner (Georgia Tech). Although the new staff has to sift through a quarterback battle featuring Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones Jr., running back Jadan Baugh is back, and the receiving corps is among the best in the SEC. Sumrall and new coordinator Brad White should get more out of the defense in ‘26.

Athlon’s top 25 looks like this:

Ohio State Georgia Texas Notre Dame Indiana Oregon Miami Oklahoma Texas A&M LSU Ole Miss Texas Tech Michigan USC Alabama BYU Washington Penn State Houston Utah Tennessee SMU Louisville Boise State Iowa

Lassan said this about the Buckeyes: “Must replace several standouts from an elite defense, but coach Ryan Day’s team is built to reload on that side of the ball. Quarterback Julian Sayin and receiver Jeremiah Smith headline a dynamic Ohio State attack once again, but expect new coordinator Arthur Smith to elevate the ground game behind rising star running back Bo Jackson.”

All told, the Gators, coming off a disappointing 4-8 season during which Billy Napier was fired as coach, face four teams in the Athlon top 25: Georgia, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss. They get the Sooners and Rebels at home, Texas on the road and Georgia in Atlanta, which technically is a neutral site game.

Other notable rankings:

—No. 28. South Carolina

—No. 29. Missouri

—No. 34. Auburn

—No. 45. Vanderbilt

—No. 48. Florida State

—No. 49. Kentucky

—No. 96. Florida Atlantic

Last week, The Sports News ranked the SEC’s schedules, from most difficult to easiest using the following metrics:

—Ranked opponents. This is the easiest metric. How many opponents in Sporting News’ Post-Spring Top 25 does each team face this season? Then we gave points for each opponent in AP Poll style (25 for No. 1, 1 for No. 25). So, Texas plays No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 12. That’s 24 points toward the Longhorns’ strength of schedule.

—Home or road games? We added four points to a school’s total for each road game against a ranked opponent. We subtracted four points from that total for a home game against a ranked opponent. Neutral-site games are zero points.

—Totals from hardest to easiest. We totaled those two columns and ranked the 18 Big Ten teams. Teams with the highest point total have the toughest schedules. Teams with the lowest point total have the easiest schedules.

After the numbers were crunched, Missouri was ranked as having the toughest schedule and Alabama the easiest. Florida had the fourth hardest in the 16-team league, with the following ranked opponents: at No. 8 Ole Miss, at No. 4 Texas, vs. No. 3 Georgia, vs. No. 9 Oklahoma.

Here are the complete rankings, starting with the most difficult schedule first: