Athlon Sports names 6 Gators preseason All-SEC

Six Florida Gators, led by standout junior running back Jadan Baugh, have been named to Athlon Sports’ preseason All-SEC teams. Baugh, coming off a thousand-yard season, was UF’s only first-team selection.

The following Gators also were recognized:

—Jayden Woods, JACK LB: 2nd-team defense

—Vernell Brown III, WR: 3rd-team offense

—Myles Graham, LB: 3rd-team defense

—Alec Clark, P: 3rd-team specialist

—Bryce Thornton, S: 4th-team defense

Texas, with 16 selections, led all teams. That included six players on the first team. Georgia (15) and Oklahoma (15) were next, followed by LSU (11) and Ole Miss (11).

As Athlon’s Steven Lassan noted, “An important note on the all-conference teams: These are based on how players will perform in 2026. Career statistics and awards matter in the evaluation, but choosing players for the 2026 all-conference team is largely based on predicting and projecting the best for the upcoming year. Also, team strength does not play a role in selections. These are the best individual players at each position in the league for ’26.”

Baugh was a second-team AP All-SEC pick in 2025.

He rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season while adding 210 receiving yards on 33 catches. The Atlanta native was third in the SEC in rushing in 2025 as he finished behind only Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy. He became the 10th running back in Florida history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a year and the first since 2015.

Baugh capped the season with a 266-yard effort in UF’s win over FSU.

He now has 1,843 rushing yards over two seasons, giving him a real shot to become just the sixth player in Gators history to rush for 3,000 career years. Errict Rhett is the school career rushing leader with 4,163 yards.

Brown and Woods made the 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team after strong seasons. Graham led the Gators with 76 total tackles last season while Thornton was next with 56. Clark, a first-year transfer from Tulane, was First-Team All-AAC in 2025.