Athlon Sports predicts Gators' SEC finish

The Florida Gators went just 2-6 in the SEC last season to place 11th in the league. Now led by first-year coach Jon Sumrall, UF hopes to make a big leap forward in 2026.

Count Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan among those who think the Gators will be improved this year. In his preseason SEC predictions, Lassan projects Florida will finish ninth, but also called it a potential dark horse. Here is what he wrote about UF:

Are the Gators the SEC’s biggest sleeper team in 2026? Talent hasn’t been an issue in recent years for Florida. However, the roster wasn’t necessarily maximized to its strength under former coach Billy Napier. Expect that to change under new coach Jon Sumrall. The Gators have a strong overall foundation in place, starting on offense with running back Jadan Baugh and receivers Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III.

New coordinator Buster Faulkner is among the nation’s top assistant hires and should quickly transform a unit that averaged only 17.6 points in SEC play last year. Regardless of whether Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo (and Faulkner pupil at GT) or Tramell Jones Jr. takes the majority of the snaps, the offense seems to be in good hands with either signal-caller.

An offensive line looking to replace three starters – including standouts in center Jake Slaughter and tackle Austin Barber – was the biggest concern exiting spring practice.

Sumrall’s ability to get the most out of a roster should show up right away on defense. The Gators allowed 27.9 points a game last year but have the talent to quickly turn this group’s fortune around. Up front, LJ McCray and Jayden Woods are a promising duo. Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham lead a solid second level, while the secondary left spring with the most uncertainty on defense.

Lassan has Georgia in the top spot, followed in order by Texas and Oklahoma. All three of those teams are on the Gators’ schedule and UF will play them during a daunting three-game stretch in this order: Oct. 17, at Texas; Oct. 31 vs. Georgia in Atlanta; Nov. 7 vs. Oklahoma in Gainesville.

The good news for UF?

Ole Miss (No. 6) and South Carolina (No. 10) are the only other teams on the schedule in Lassan’s top 10. UF plays both teams at home.

Missouri (No. 11), Auburn (No. 12), Vanderbilt (No. 14) and Kentucky (No. 15) are the Gators’ other SEC opponents.

“Georgia gets the nod at the top of Athlon’s SEC predictions, but Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, and Alabama are all playoff contenders and could push for a spot in Atlanta to play for the conference title,” Lassan wrote. “Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, and Auburn could make a surprise run if the pieces fall into place.”