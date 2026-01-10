Auburn transfer receiver Eric Singleton signs with the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have landed one of the biggest transfers on the market. And they beat out the NFL to get him. Auburn junior receiver Eric Singleton has signed with Jon Sumrall’s program.

Singleton is the No 7 receiver in the On3 transfer portal rankings.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Singleton, who has 162 career receptions in college for 2,002 yards (12.4 yards a catch) and 12 touchdowns, recently announced he was turning pro. According to sources, he had draft grades in the second-round to fourth-round range.

But Sumrall and Co. never stopped pursuing Singleton. And now, the speedster who has a reported 4.2-second time in the 40-yard dash, will be a Gator.

Singleton surely will be compensated well by UF, but other factors no doubt played a role in this outcome. He has multiple ties to Florida.

First, the Gators recently hired Marcus Davis to coach the receivers. He had the same position at Auburn the previous three seasons and developed a strong relationship with Singleton. Singleton played for the Tigers in 2025 after two seasons at Georgia Tech. Which brings us to another UF connection.

When Singleton was with the Yellow Jackets in 2023 and 2024, Buster Faulkner was his offensive coordinator. Faulkner, of course, left Atlanta for Gainesville in December.

Eric Singleton‘s 2 best seasons came at Georgia Tech

In Faulkner’s offense, Singleton had his two most productive seasons in terms of receiving yards and yards per catch. He had 48 catches for 714 yards as a freshman and 56 for 754 yards in 2024. His average per reception in those two seasons was 14.9 and 13.5. It fell to 9.2 last season, when the Tigers had QB troubles and ranked just 97th in passing.

In 2024, Singleton was teammates at Georgia Tech with backup quarterback Aaron Philo, who signed with the Gators on Jan. 6. Philo played in five games in that true freshman season and threw for 565 yards.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the GatorsOnline Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!