Bailey Stockton’s toughness and competitiveness earning early praise at Florida

Bailey Stockton’s toughness and competitiveness earning early praise at Floridaby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppSep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Bailey Stockton (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn ImagesFlorida Gators transfer receiver Bailey Stockton has been in Gainesville for barely a month, and his new coach is already taking notice.