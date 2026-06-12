Baseball America honors 3 Florida Gators

Three Florida Gators have been named All-Americans by Baseball America, and each was a second-team selection. The players are pitcher Aidan King, shortstop Brendan Lawson and utility player Caden McDonald.

King, a sophomore from Jacksonville, Fla., was stellar on the mound for the Gators this season, as the team’s ace and Game-1 SEC series starter. He went 8-2 with a 3.21 ERA, recorded a 1.03 WHIP and 92-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87.0 innings. King held opposing hitters to a .218 batting average while allowing only four homers — an average of 0.4 home runs per nine innings.

Lawson, a sophomore from Toronto, Canada, batted .312 and led the SEC with a .511 on-base percentage. He was tops on the Florida team with 19 home runs and a 1.210 OPS. Lawson contributed 14 stolen bases, which was second among all Gators.

McDonald, a sophomore from Tampa, Fla., hit .319 with nine homers and 28 RBI while producing a team-best .702 slugging percentage as a designated hitter. He also pitched for UF and had success on the mound, too. In 20 appearances, all in relief, McDonald posted a 5-1 record with a 3.42 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 47.1 innings. He limited opposing teams to a .222 batting average.

The Gators finished the season 41-21. They were the No. 8 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament but were unable to advance past the Gainesville Regional

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