Baylor DL transfer DK Kalu commits to Florida Gators

Florida has landed a key addition in the transfer portal with Baylor defensive lineman DK Kalu committing to the Gators.

Kalu brings size and depth to Florida’s interior defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 309-pound redshirt sophomore started six games for Baylor this past season and played a steady role in the Bears’ rotation. He finished the year with 10 tackles, including five solo stops, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Florida was the first program to host Kalu on an official visit after he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and that early push paid off. Interior defensive line depth has been an area of need for the Gators and Kalu provides a proven Power Four body who has already shown he can handle starting snaps.

Kalu comes from a strong football background. He is the son of former NFL defensive lineman N.D. Kalu, who spent several years in the league. That experience has helped shape Kalu’s approach to the game as he continues to develop at the college level with the goal of taking that step as well.

According to On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings, Kalu is a 3-star prospect and is the No. 55-ranked defensive lineman. His ranking reflects both his production and his upside moving forward.

Out of high school, Kalu was a Missouri City (Texas) native who signed with Baylor in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He was ranked as the No. 684 overall prospect and the No. 73 defensive lineman nationally in the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that uses all four major recruiting services.

Kalu chose Baylor over offers from programs such as Georgia Tech, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, SMU and TCU.

