Baylor DL transfer Samu Taumanupepe commits to Florida

While the Florida Gators have addressed several positions needing attention through the NCAA Transfer Portal, the defensive front has been an area of focus. The nose tackle spot specifically has been an area of need following former tackle Micahi Boireau’s decision to transfer to Ole Miss. However, the Gators took a step forward with the needed depth. According to a source, the Gators have added a commitment from Baylor defensive line transfer Samu Taumanupepe, who is currently on an official visit at UF.

Taumanupepe was a redshirt sophomore for the Bears, so he will have two years left to play in Gainesville.

Gators adding some size to the DL

Samu Taumanupepe elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 8 after one season at Baylor. He spent his freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in 2023 and 2024 with Texas A&M. In the 2025 season, the 6-foot-3, 376-pound nose tackle appeared in 6 games for the Bears. He accounted for 2 tackles and deflected a pass. So far in his college career, Taumanupepe has accounted for 8 tackles and has appeared in 9 games between his time at Baylor and Texas A&M. Due to his size, he fit the mold of what the Florida staff was hoping to gain from the transfer portal.

“They saw my size, and I think that is really what caught their attention,” he told Gators Online. “So, they wanted to get me out there to visit so I can see them and spend time with them. They said they saw my film and said they need a big dude.”

Samu Taumanupepe is transfer commitment No. 24 for UF

With the commitment of Baylor DL transfer Samu Taumanupepe, the Florida Gators now sit with 24 additions from the Transfer Portal.

Along with Taumanupepe, UF’s portal class is made up of Auburn wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton, Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring, UCF linebacker transfer TJ Bullard, UCLA DB transfer Kanye Clark, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, Washington long snapper transfer Hunter Solwold, Southwest Oklahoma punter Miller Fealy, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

