Baylor DB transfer DJ Coleman commits to Florida

Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman was one of the first portal visitors reported for the Florida Gators. Coleman and the Orange and Blue coaching staff moved quickly to secure an official visit this weekend. That led to the junior defender committing after the trip. Following the departure of former UF safety Jordan Castell to the NCAA Transfer Portal, the Gators’ coaching staff was looking to add an experienced body to that room. With the addition of Coleman, count that as mission accomplished.

“The program is going to be run like an NFL team,” DJ Coleman told Gators Online on why UF won out. “Me looking to play in the NFL, I want to be prepared for the NFL when I get there. That’s probably the biggest thing.”

DJ Coleman has one season left to play

DJ Coleman will be a senior in the 2026 season. This past season at Baylor, Coleman played in all 12 games. He ranked 5th on the team in tackles with 46 and led the squad with two interceptions. Florida’s new coaching staff was high on Coelman’s abilities and feels he can have a huge impact on their secondary room.

“They talked about trying to show my versatility,” he said. “I did a lot of things at Baylor. They liked that. That was a big part of them getting me out here. They really want to work with me and get me going. Maybe some nickel, but mainly boundary side safety.”

