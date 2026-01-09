Ben Hanks III re-signs with Florida for the 2026 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators cornerback Ben Hanks III has re-signed for the 2026 season, Gators Online has learned.

Hanks III was rated a five-star recruit by On3 and graded out as one of UF’s top 10 players on defense this year as a true freshman, according to PFF.

Hanks III appeared in three games and recorded eight tackles, two pass breakups and an interception. He made first career start against Florida State.

On3 ranked Hanks III as the No. 3 player in the state of Florida, the No. 5 cornerback in the nation and the No. 23 player overall in the Class of 2025.

Hanks III totaled 106 tackles in his high school career along with 21 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, four fumble recoveries (one forced) and 2.0 TFL.

Hanks III finished his senior year at Booker T. Washington High School with 13 interceptions, which a Miami-Dade County single-season record.

Hanks III is the son of former Florida linebacker Ben Hanks Jr. (1992-95).

