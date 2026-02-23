Billy Gonzales joins Texas Longhorns staff

Billy Gonzales, the Florida Gators’ interim head football coach the last five games of the 2025 season, has resurfaced at another SEC program. The Texas Longhorns announced Monday that Gonzales has joined the UT staff as an offensive analyst. He we work with the program’s receivers.

Gonzales has had multiple stints at Florida, most recently as receivers coach from 2023-25. After UF fired Billy Napier as head coach following the Mississippi State game last year, Gonzales was named interim for the remainder of the season. The Gators lost four straight games with him in that role, then closed the regular season by beating Florida State, 40–21.

He was not retained by new Gators coach Jon Sumrall.

Gonzales previously was co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach at Florida from 2018-2021 under Dan Mullen. Additionally, he coached the Gators receivers from 2005-09, when the program won two national titles under Urban Meyer as coach.

During his time as a coach, Gonzales also has worked at schools such as LSU, Mississippi State and Utah.

He is not the only member of UF’s 2025 coaching staff now at Texas. The Longhorns hired former Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke this offseason. He holds the same title at Texas.