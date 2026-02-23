Skip to main content
Florida
Billy Gonzales joins Texas Longhorns staff

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr3 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

Billy Gonzales, the Florida Gators’ interim head football coach the last five games of the 2025 season, has resurfaced at another SEC program. The Texas Longhorns announced Monday that Gonzales has joined the UT staff as an offensive analyst. He we work with the program’s receivers.

Gonzales has had multiple stints at Florida, most recently as receivers coach from 2023-25. After UF fired Billy Napier as head coach following the Mississippi State game last year, Gonzales was named interim for the remainder of the season. The Gators lost four straight games with him in that role, then closed the regular season by beating Florida State, 40–21.

He was not retained by new Gators coach Jon Sumrall.

Gonzales previously was co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach at Florida from 2018-2021 under Dan Mullen. Additionally, he coached the Gators receivers from 2005-09, when the program won two national titles under Urban Meyer as coach.

During his time as a coach, Gonzales also has worked at schools such as LSU, Mississippi State and Utah.

He is not the only member of UF’s 2025 coaching staff now at Texas. The Longhorns hired former Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke this offseason. He holds the same title at Texas.

BILLY GONZALES COACHING HISTORY
YearSchool, Position
2023-2025Florida, Wide Receivers/Interim head coach (final 5 games of 2025)
2022Florida Atlantic, Wide Receivers
2018-2021Florida, Co-Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers
2014-17Mississippi State, Co-Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers
2013Mississippi State, Wide Receivers
2012Illinois, Co-Offensive Coordinator / Wide Receivers
2010-11LSU, Passing Game Coordinator / Wide Receivers
2008-09Florida, Wide Receivers / Recruiting Coordinator
2005-07Florida, Wide Receivers
2003-04Utah, Wide Receivers / Special Teams Coordinator
2001-02Bowling Green, Wide Receivers
1995-2001Kent State, Wide Receivers
1994MacMurray, Wide Receivers