WATCH: Florida guards preview Iowa matchup

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators face 9-seed Iowa on Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip is at 7:10 p.m. on TBS.

UF guards Isaiah Brown, Boogie Fland, Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar met with the media to preview the Big Dance, try to go back-to-back and more.

Here’s everything they said during their press conference along with video above.

Q. Boogie and X, tell me what you know about Iowa thus far and maybe a little bit of a scouting report on Bennett Stirtz?

BOOGIE FLAND: They’re a good team. Bennett is a great player. Just got to contain him, no threes, and all team defense.

XAIVIAN LEE: Yeah we haven’t really gone through film yet. We’re about to do that. But we know they like to slow the game down, try and control the tempo. So we’re going to try and impose our will and play how we do.

Q. What is the hardest thing when it comes to — when you try to impose a will on some team that is going to be really stubborn and not want to pick up the pace like you guys are going to want to play? What’s the challenge in that, please?

XAIVIAN LEE: Yeah, I’d just say especially in March Madness, sometimes games can get kind of tense or tight and whatnot, so we’ve just got to do a good job staying composed and understanding there’s probably going to be less possessions or whatever. So when we have the ball we’re going to get out and run like we usually do, but in the half court we’ve got to execute and play our game.

URBAN KLAVZAR: Yeah, what he said, I think we’ve got to do what we do and get defensive stops and try and get out in transition because that’s how we play the best, and everything opens up a little more. We’re just going to try to play our game.

Q. What did it mean for you yesterday going 6-for-6, how important was your confidence in the first round just going into tomorrow?

BOOGIE FLAND: It was big. I was just playing with swagger and staying within the offense. Like you said, we’re trying to go 6-for-6 in the regular tournament, so for me to go 6-for-6 yesterday was definitely big.

Q. Isaiah, when you say Big Ten, what comes to your mind in terms of playing a Big Ten basketball team?

ISAIAH BROWN: I’d say I don’t know. Big Ten, Iowa, our next opponent, so main focus. Worry about what the next move is. We’ll coach scout over them in minute, so yeah.

BOOGIE FLAND: Definitely a physical team. Got to be ready for the fight. We’ve got to bring it to them, definitely got to be composed, like X said, and just play with great purpose.

Q. Last night on a, quote-unquote, neutral site floor, what did it feel like to you all to have as many Gators fans as there were in the building last night, and do you think it serves you well tomorrow night as well?

URBAN KLAVZAR: I think it felt awesome. It’s really nice to see this many fans come here to Tampa and support us. It was also, like when we were getting on the bus, I was shocked how many people there was trying to support us, and then the atmosphere was awesome.

It really helps to see that many Gator fans here supporting us, and it’s easier to play like that.

BOOGIE FLAND: It felt like we was back in the O Dome honestly to see that many Gator fans. Then when Ali got his chance to shine everybody was going crazy. So it felt like we was back in the O Dome.

Q. When you get to see those guys who help you prepare each day get run like they did last night, obviously you felt the energy from the crowd, but for you all on the bench after you’ve gotten your night done, what’s it like to go out and have a little bit of a moment?

XAIVIAN LEE: Yeah, it’s awesome. Obviously we see them do it every day in practice, so happy for them to get an opportunity in the game, and then it’s just fun for us on the bench, you see us reacting and stuff. It’s just a good time for everyone. I’m happy pretty much everyone scored and got in and did good stuff.

Q. Isaiah, I would love for you to kind of reflect on a year ago at this time and where you are now. Can you take us through what that feels like for you, the difference in that short 12 months, where you were with your arc of development, obviously a year ago with that group, and now here as a member of this eight-man rotation?

ISAIAH BROWN: Yeah, definitely. Last year was definitely a different story, being behind three NBA players and having the opportunity just to sit back and just watch them go through this course and through this tournament. You definitely learn a lot of things that you can implement into your game and kind of build yourself up to be what Coach needs you to be.

Honestly, I was definitely blessed with the opportunity and just with a chance to just come and just prove myself and just be what the team needs and do whatever I can do on the court to help the team win.

Bring that into the tournament is honestly a blessing, and I hope I can do to the best of my ability to help this team win every game.

Q. For the guys that were here last season, how do you feel like your energy or your mentality is different from when you guys were going into the second round last season?

URBAN KLAVZAR: Yeah, me and Isaiah obviously have a different role than last year. As he said before, we were behind three NBA players, and the team is different this year than last year, but it really helps that we basically played every game last year of the Tournament, so we really know how to get this done. The experience really helps us just trying to win these games.

Q. Boogie and Xaivian, with this quick turnaround, it’s not the SEC Tournament where you’re playing the next day and you’ve played an opponent before. You mentioned you haven’t worked on or seen a whole lot about Iowa. How important are those points of emphasis and the information Coach feeds you to be ready to play?

XAIVIAN LEE: Yeah, they do a great job. They have both teams scouted before they even play, so they have a great idea of what’s going on. But obviously for us we’re not really focused on them until we take care of Game 1, which we did last night.

But yeah, the coaching staff is on their P’s and Q’s and making sure we get everything we need and are prepared for the game. We’re about to go over that in practice and figure out how we want to guard them and attack them, so yeah.

BOOGIE FLAND: Honestly this season I feel like we seen everything, so I feel like it’s not going to be nothing that we didn’t see. We’ve just got to stay on our P’s and Q’s and execute what they’re going to give us.